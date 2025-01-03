Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Samstagnachmittag

Heute im Fokus

US Steel-Aktie: US-Präsident Biden stoppt Verkauf an Nippon Steel. JPMorgan hält an 'Underweight'-Rating fest. Bayer: Glyphosat-Rechtsstreitigkeiten in Australien beendet. Goldbestand gesunken: Goldanleger realisieren Gewinne. Jefferies senkt Ziel für SCHOTT Pharma. BVB: Aston Villa verhandelt offenbar über Malen-Wechsel. Wertvollste Unternehmen an der Börse: Deutsche Firmen in der globalen Top-Liga rar gesät.