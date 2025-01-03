DAX19.906 -0,6%ESt504.871 -0,9%Top 10 Crypto16,14 +2,4%Dow42.732 +0,8%Nas19.622 +1,8%Bitcoin95.164 -0,1%Euro1,0312 ±0,0%Öl76,69 +1,0%Gold2.640 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T Lilium A3CYXP Amazon 906866 Palantir A2QA4J BASF BASF11 MicroStrategy 722713 Apple 865985 Bayer BAY001 Rheinmetall 703000 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Xiaomi A2JNY1 Plug Power A1JA81 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Heute im Fokus
Unter 20.000-Punkte-Marke: DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Apple stimmt Vergleich in Siri-Sammelklage zu -- Telekom plant Aktienrückkauf -- Lilium, Tullow Oil im Fokus
Top News
KW 1: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
KW 1: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
KW 1: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen

05.01.25 03:10 Uhr
Kryptomarkt in KW 1: So schlugen sich Bitcoin, Ether & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,9696 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD -0,0002 USD -0,02%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
95.163,6763 EUR -128,1250 EUR -0,13%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
98.128,0259 USD -132,1161 USD -0,13%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
3.524,4297 EUR -24,8881 EUR -0,70%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
3.634,2157 USD -25,6633 USD -0,70%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,9698 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD -0,0002 USD -0,02%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,3776 EUR -0,0050 EUR -1,32%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,3894 USD -0,0052 USD -1,32%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,3182 EUR -0,0303 EUR -1,29%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,3904 USD -0,0312 USD -1,29%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
212,0881 EUR 2,0254 EUR 0,96%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
218,6947 USD 2,0885 USD 0,96%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
690,2973 EUR -2,0290 EUR -0,29%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
711,8000 USD -2,0922 USD -0,29%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
210,4753 EUR 0,3774 EUR 0,18%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
217,0316 USD 0,3892 USD 0,18%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
1,0256 EUR -0,0138 EUR -1,33%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
1,0575 USD -0,0142 USD -1,33%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2577 EUR -0,0041 EUR -1,57%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2658 USD -0,0042 USD -1,57%
Charts|News
XLM/EUR (Stellar-Euro)
0,4308 EUR -0,0075 EUR -1,70%
Charts|News
XLM/USD (Stellar-US-Dollar)
0,4443 USD -0,0077 USD -1,70%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 1

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 01/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 29.12.2024 und dem 03.01.2025. Stand ist der 03.01.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Dai

Dai: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Tether

Tether: 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 2,66 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Toncoin

Toncoin: 3,09 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 4,41 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Tron

Tron: 4,49 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 4,53 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 4,60 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Monero

Monero: 5,32 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 6,71 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Ethereum

Ethereum: 6,78 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Tezos

Tezos: 7,09 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 8,09 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 11,08 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Polygon

Polygon: 11,82 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Litecoin

Litecoin: 11,98 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 12,40 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Neo

Neo: 12,43 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Chainlink

Chainlink: 12,91 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 13,05 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Polkadot

Polkadot: 14,64 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Solana

Solana: 14,79 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Uniswap

Uniswap: 15,44 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Avalanche

Avalanche: 16,99 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: VeChain

VeChain: 17,04 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ripple

Ripple: 17,51 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 18,68 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Cardano

Cardano: 27,58 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Stellar

Stellar: 32,55 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com