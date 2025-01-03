KW 1: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 01/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 29.12.2024 und dem 03.01.2025. Stand ist der 03.01.2025.
Platz 30: Dai
Dai: -0,03 Prozent
Platz 29: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 28: Tether
Tether: 0,13 Prozent
Platz 27: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 2,66 Prozent
Platz 26: Toncoin
Toncoin: 3,09 Prozent
Platz 25: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 4,41 Prozent
Platz 24: Tron
Tron: 4,49 Prozent
Platz 23: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 4,53 Prozent
Platz 22: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 4,60 Prozent
Platz 21: Monero
Monero: 5,32 Prozent
Platz 20: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 6,71 Prozent
Platz 19: Ethereum
Ethereum: 6,78 Prozent
Platz 18: Tezos
Tezos: 7,09 Prozent
Platz 17: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 8,09 Prozent
Platz 16: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 11,08 Prozent
Platz 15: Polygon
Polygon: 11,82 Prozent
Platz 14: Litecoin
Litecoin: 11,98 Prozent
Platz 13: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 12,40 Prozent
Platz 12: Neo
Neo: 12,43 Prozent
Platz 11: Chainlink
Chainlink: 12,91 Prozent
Platz 10: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 13,05 Prozent
Platz 9: Polkadot
Polkadot: 14,64 Prozent
Platz 8: Solana
Solana: 14,79 Prozent
Platz 7: Uniswap
Uniswap: 15,44 Prozent
Platz 6: Avalanche
Avalanche: 16,99 Prozent
Platz 5: VeChain
VeChain: 17,04 Prozent
Platz 4: Ripple
Ripple: 17,51 Prozent
Platz 3: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 18,68 Prozent
Platz 2: Cardano
Cardano: 27,58 Prozent
Platz 1: Stellar
Stellar: 32,55 Prozent
