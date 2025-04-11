KW 15: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 15/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 06.04.2025 und dem 11.04.2025. Stand ist der 11.04.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Tezos
Tezos: -6,87 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Polkadot
Polkadot: -3,90 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -0,58 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Ethereum
Ethereum: -0,49 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Dai
Dai: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Tether
Tether: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Toncoin
Toncoin: 0,85 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Monero
Monero: 0,95 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Uniswap
Uniswap: 2,67 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Stellar
Stellar: 2,97 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 3,81 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Tron
Tron: 4,16 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Ripple
Ripple: 4,39 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 5,38 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 5,43 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 5,49 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 6,59 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 6,61 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 6,71 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Litecoin
Litecoin: 8,33 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Cardano
Cardano: 8,46 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: VeChain
VeChain: 10,38 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Chainlink
Chainlink: 11,59 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Neo
Neo: 12,77 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Solana
Solana: 13,32 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 13,75 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 14,80 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Avalanche
Avalanche: 20,33 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com