KW 15: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

13.04.25 03:23 Uhr
Kryptowährungen in KW 15: So performten Bitcoin, Ethereum & der Rest des Marktes | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8801 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9996 USD -0,0002 USD -0,02%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
74.764,0643 EUR -315,6005 EUR -0,42%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
84.916,9949 USD -358,4589 USD -0,42%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.423,6560 EUR -24,6005 EUR -1,70%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1.616,9879 USD -27,9412 USD -1,70%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8803 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
116,3939 EUR -0,0166 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
132,2002 USD -0,0188 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,8858 EUR -0,0136 EUR -0,72%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,1419 USD -0,0155 USD -0,72%
Charts|News
DAI/EUR (Dai-Euro)
0,8804 EUR -0,0003 EUR -0,03%
Charts|News
DAI/USD (Dai-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD -0,0003 USD -0,03%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
522,9487 EUR -2,7032 EUR -0,51%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
593,9649 USD -3,0703 USD -0,51%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
116,2635 EUR -0,1173 EUR -0,10%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
132,0520 USD -0,1332 USD -0,10%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1460 EUR -0,0016 EUR -1,12%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1658 USD -0,0019 USD -1,12%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,5728 EUR -0,0069 EUR -1,18%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,6506 USD -0,0078 USD -1,18%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2168 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,05%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2463 USD 0,0001 USD 0,05%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 15

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 15/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 06.04.2025 und dem 11.04.2025. Stand ist der 11.04.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Tezos

Tezos: -6,87 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Polkadot

Polkadot: -3,90 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Ethereum

Ethereum: -0,49 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Dai

Dai: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Tether

Tether: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Toncoin

Toncoin: 0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Monero

Monero: 0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Uniswap

Uniswap: 2,67 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Stellar

Stellar: 2,97 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 3,81 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Tron

Tron: 4,16 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ripple

Ripple: 4,39 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 5,38 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 5,43 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 5,49 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 6,59 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 6,61 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 6,71 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Litecoin

Litecoin: 8,33 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Cardano

Cardano: 8,46 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: VeChain

VeChain: 10,38 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Chainlink

Chainlink: 11,59 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Neo

Neo: 12,77 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Solana

Solana: 13,32 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 13,75 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 14,80 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Avalanche

Avalanche: 20,33 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com