KW 18: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 18/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 27.04.2025 und dem 02.05.2025. Stand ist der 02.05.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -8,83 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Uniswap
Uniswap: -4,43 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Toncoin
Toncoin: -3,37 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Stellar
Stellar: -2,48 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Ripple
Ripple: -1,60 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Avalanche
Avalanche: -1,45 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -0,62 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Tether
Tether: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Neo
Neo: 0,15 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,31 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 0,35 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Cardano
Cardano: 0,49 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Tron
Tron: 0,51 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 1,08 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Solana
Solana: 1,25 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Chainlink
Chainlink: 1,26 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Ethereum
Ethereum: 2,57 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 2,58 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Polkadot
Polkadot: 2,86 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Litecoin
Litecoin: 3,36 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 3,39 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Tezos
Tezos: 3,55 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: VeChain
VeChain: 3,65 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 3,75 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 3,87 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 9,78 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Monero
Monero: 22,47 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com