Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- DAX geht über 23.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- Amazon verdient mehr als erwartet -- Siemens Energy setzt Rekordrally fort -- Apple, Airbus, Mercedes-Benz im Fokus
KW 18: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

04.05.25 01:32 Uhr
Kryptowährungen in KW 18: Wie sich Bitcoin, Ethereum und andere Coins schlugen | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8849 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0002 USD -0,0002 USD -0,02%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
84.827,0832 EUR -878,6838 EUR -1,03%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
95.876,8953 USD -993,1436 USD -1,03%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.622,4017 EUR -7,6560 EUR -0,47%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1.833,7402 USD -8,6533 USD -0,47%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8847 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
129,8940 EUR -1,0452 EUR -0,80%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
146,8144 USD -1,1814 USD -0,80%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,9362 EUR -0,0184 EUR -0,94%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,1884 USD -0,0208 USD -0,94%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
530,1949 EUR -1,6828 EUR -0,32%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
599,2595 USD -1,9021 USD -0,32%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
130,0290 EUR -0,8946 EUR -0,68%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
146,9669 USD -1,0111 USD -0,68%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,6203 EUR 0,0031 EUR 0,50%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,7011 USD 0,0035 USD 0,50%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1555 EUR -0,0050 EUR -3,13%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1758 USD -0,0057 USD -3,13%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2173 EUR -0,0022 EUR -1,00%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2456 USD -0,0025 USD -1,00%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
76,7537 EUR -1,0539 EUR -1,35%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
86,7518 USD -1,1911 USD -1,35%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 18

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 18/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 27.04.2025 und dem 02.05.2025. Stand ist der 02.05.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -8,83 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Uniswap

Uniswap: -4,43 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Toncoin

Toncoin: -3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Stellar

Stellar: -2,48 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Ripple

Ripple: -1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Avalanche

Avalanche: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Tether

Tether: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Neo

Neo: 0,15 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Cardano

Cardano: 0,49 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Tron

Tron: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 1,08 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Solana

Solana: 1,25 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Chainlink

Chainlink: 1,26 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ethereum

Ethereum: 2,57 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 2,58 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Polkadot

Polkadot: 2,86 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Litecoin

Litecoin: 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 3,39 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Tezos

Tezos: 3,55 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: VeChain

VeChain: 3,65 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 3,75 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 3,87 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 9,78 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Monero

Monero: 22,47 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com