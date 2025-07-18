KW 29: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 29/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 13.07.2025 und dem 18.07.2025. Stand ist der 18.07.2025.
Platz 29: Monero
Monero: -3,03 Prozent
Platz 28: Stellar
Stellar: -1,16 Prozent
Platz 27: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -1,07 Prozent
Platz 26: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,85 Prozent
Platz 25: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 24: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 23: Tether
Tether: 0,04 Prozent
Platz 22: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 1,05 Prozent
Platz 21: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 6,54 Prozent
Platz 20: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 7,32 Prozent
Platz 19: Tron
Tron: 7,48 Prozent
Platz 18: Polkadot
Polkadot: 7,70 Prozent
Platz 17: Tezos
Tezos: 9,15 Prozent
Platz 16: Toncoin
Toncoin: 9,40 Prozent
Platz 15: Solana
Solana: 9,57 Prozent
Platz 14: Neo
Neo: 9,67 Prozent
Platz 13: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 9,71 Prozent
Platz 12: Litecoin
Litecoin: 10,06 Prozent
Platz 11: VeChain
VeChain: 10,45 Prozent
Platz 10: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 10,99 Prozent
Platz 9: Cardano
Cardano: 11,36 Prozent
Platz 8: Avalanche
Avalanche: 12,18 Prozent
Platz 7: Chainlink
Chainlink: 14,65 Prozent
Platz 6: Ripple
Ripple: 19,32 Prozent
Platz 5: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 19,41 Prozent
Platz 4: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 19,55 Prozent
Platz 3: Ethereum
Ethereum: 19,65 Prozent
Platz 2: Uniswap
Uniswap: 21,16 Prozent
Platz 1: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 25,53 Prozent
