KW 29: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

20.07.25 03:22 Uhr
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8605 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0004 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
101.630,1548 EUR 199,6875 EUR 0,20%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
118.157,1306 USD 237,0822 USD 0,20%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
3.114,5310 EUR 22,3698 EUR 0,72%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
3.621,0124 USD 26,1576 USD 0,73%
Charts|News
DAI/EUR (Dai-Euro)
0,8602 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
DAI/USD (Dai-US-Dollar)
1,0001 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8600 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,9667 EUR 0,0161 EUR 0,54%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
3,4491 USD 0,0188 USD 0,55%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,2194 EUR 0,0117 EUR 5,65%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,2551 USD 0,0136 USD 5,65%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
154,4907 EUR 2,3343 EUR 1,53%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
179,6138 USD 2,7213 USD 1,54%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
634,3065 EUR 3,6241 EUR 0,57%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
737,4567 USD 4,2440 USD 0,58%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
97,1535 EUR -0,2602 EUR -0,27%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
112,9525 USD -0,2978 USD -0,26%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
153,7616 EUR 1,6833 EUR 1,11%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
178,7661 USD 1,9644 USD 1,11%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2737 EUR 0,0002 EUR 0,09%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3182 USD 0,0003 USD 0,10%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 29

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 29/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 13.07.2025 und dem 18.07.2025. Stand ist der 18.07.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Monero

Monero: -3,03 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Stellar

Stellar: -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -1,07 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Tether

Tether: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 6,54 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 7,32 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Tron

Tron: 7,48 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Polkadot

Polkadot: 7,70 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Tezos

Tezos: 9,15 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Toncoin

Toncoin: 9,40 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Solana

Solana: 9,57 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Neo

Neo: 9,67 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 9,71 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Litecoin

Litecoin: 10,06 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: VeChain

VeChain: 10,45 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 10,99 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Cardano

Cardano: 11,36 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Avalanche

Avalanche: 12,18 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Chainlink

Chainlink: 14,65 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ripple

Ripple: 19,32 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 19,41 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 19,55 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ethereum

Ethereum: 19,65 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Uniswap

Uniswap: 21,16 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 25,53 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com