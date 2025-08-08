DAX24.163 -0,1%ESt505.348 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto16,25 +2,7%Dow44.176 +0,5%Nas21.450 +1,0%Bitcoin100.038 -0,2%Euro1,1637 ±0,0%Öl66,32 -0,1%Gold3.398 ±0,0%
DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Dow letztlich höher - NASDAQ mit Rekord -- CureVac & BioNTech: Einigung im Patentstreit -- Munich Re von tieferen Preisen belastet -- Bitcoin, SoundHound im Fokus
Trump und Putin treffen sich am 15. August in Alaska
Glencore-Aktie: Glencore übernimmt Batterie-Recycler Li-Cycle
KW 32: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

10.08.25 01:11 Uhr
Kryptowährungen KW 32: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. in dieser Woche | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8586 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0002 USD 0,0002 USD 0,02%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
100.038,0635 EUR -158,1914 EUR -0,16%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
116.539,3339 USD -157,9115 USD -0,14%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
3.652,9210 EUR 208,3687 EUR 6,05%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
4.255,4700 USD 243,6458 USD 6,07%
Charts|News
DAI/EUR (Dai-Euro)
0,8584 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News
DAI/USD (Dai-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8583 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,7683 EUR -0,0560 EUR -1,98%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
3,2250 USD -0,0645 USD -1,96%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
154,6877 EUR 2,8699 EUR 1,89%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
180,2034 USD 3,3832 USD 1,91%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,2062 EUR 0,0086 EUR 4,36%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,2403 USD 0,0101 USD 4,39%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
686,0019 EUR 4,8715 EUR 0,72%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
799,1579 USD 5,8543 USD 0,74%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
18,6883 EUR 1,5808 EUR 9,24%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
21,7710 USD 1,8460 USD 9,26%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
154,7471 EUR 2,6484 EUR 1,74%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
180,2726 USD 3,1253 USD 1,76%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,6898 EUR 0,0102 EUR 1,50%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,8035 USD 0,0121 USD 1,52%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 32

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 32/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 03.08.2025 und dem 08.08.2025. Stand ist der 08.08.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Monero

Monero: -11,03 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Toncoin

Toncoin: -6,28 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Tether

Tether: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 1,77 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 3,38 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Tron

Tron: 3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 3,69 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: VeChain

VeChain: 3,99 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 4,45 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 5,19 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Tezos

Tezos: 5,28 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 6,42 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Cardano

Cardano: 7,56 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Polkadot

Polkadot: 7,67 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Neo

Neo: 7,86 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Solana

Solana: 8,20 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Avalanche

Avalanche: 8,41 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ripple

Ripple: 9,37 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 9,85 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Litecoin

Litecoin: 9,85 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Stellar

Stellar: 10,93 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 11,28 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 12,62 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ethereum

Ethereum: 12,92 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Uniswap

Uniswap: 15,75 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Chainlink

Chainlink: 17,94 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com