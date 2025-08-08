KW 32: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 32/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 03.08.2025 und dem 08.08.2025. Stand ist der 08.08.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Monero
Monero: -11,03 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Toncoin
Toncoin: -6,28 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Tether
Tether: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 1,71 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 1,77 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 3,38 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Tron
Tron: 3,65 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 3,69 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: VeChain
VeChain: 3,99 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 4,45 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 5,19 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Tezos
Tezos: 5,28 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 6,42 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Cardano
Cardano: 7,56 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Polkadot
Polkadot: 7,67 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Neo
Neo: 7,86 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Solana
Solana: 8,20 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Avalanche
Avalanche: 8,41 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Ripple
Ripple: 9,37 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 9,85 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Litecoin
Litecoin: 9,85 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Stellar
Stellar: 10,93 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 11,28 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 12,62 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Ethereum
Ethereum: 12,92 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Uniswap
Uniswap: 15,75 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Chainlink
Chainlink: 17,94 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com