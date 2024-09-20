KW 38: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 38/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 15.09.2024 und dem 20.09.2024. Stand ist der 20.09.2024.
Platz 30: Polkadot
Polkadot: -2,14 Prozent
Platz 29: Tether
Tether: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 28: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 27: Dai
Dai: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 26: Toncoin
Toncoin: 1,20 Prozent
Platz 25: Stellar
Stellar: 1,33 Prozent
Platz 24: Ripple
Ripple: 1,65 Prozent
Platz 23: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 1,96 Prozent
Platz 22: Tron
Tron: 2,08 Prozent
Platz 21: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 2,19 Prozent
Platz 20: Litecoin
Litecoin: 2,38 Prozent
Platz 19: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 3,06 Prozent
Platz 18: Uniswap
Uniswap: 3,46 Prozent
Platz 17: Polygon
Polygon: 3,55 Prozent
Platz 16: Monero
Monero: 4,29 Prozent
Platz 15: Cardano
Cardano: 4,78 Prozent
Platz 14: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 5,61 Prozent
Platz 13: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 5,90 Prozent
Platz 12: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 6,19 Prozent
Platz 11: Chainlink
Chainlink: 6,53 Prozent
Platz 10: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 6,75 Prozent
Platz 9: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 6,83 Prozent
Platz 8: Neo
Neo: 7,52 Prozent
Platz 7: Tezos
Tezos: 8,45 Prozent
Platz 6: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 9,46 Prozent
Platz 5: Ethereum
Ethereum: 9,98 Prozent
Platz 4: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 10,10 Prozent
Platz 3: VeChain
VeChain: 10,20 Prozent
Platz 2: Solana
Solana: 12,47 Prozent
Platz 1: Avalanche
Avalanche: 14,30 Prozent
