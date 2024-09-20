DAX18.720 -1,5%ESt504.872 -1,5%MSCIW3.678 -0,3%Dow42.063 +0,1%Nas17.948 -0,4%Bitcoin56.610 -0,3%Euro1,1162 ±0,0%Öl74,72 -0,2%Gold2.622 ±0,0%
22.09.24 02:12 Uhr
Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Wochenvergleich | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 38

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 38/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 15.09.2024 und dem 20.09.2024. Stand ist der 20.09.2024.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Polkadot

Polkadot: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Tether

Tether: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Dai

Dai: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Toncoin

Toncoin: 1,20 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Stellar

Stellar: 1,33 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ripple

Ripple: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 1,96 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Tron

Tron: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Litecoin

Litecoin: 2,38 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Uniswap

Uniswap: 3,46 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Polygon

Polygon: 3,55 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Monero

Monero: 4,29 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Cardano

Cardano: 4,78 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 5,61 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 5,90 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 6,19 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Chainlink

Chainlink: 6,53 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 6,75 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 6,83 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Neo

Neo: 7,52 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Tezos

Tezos: 8,45 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 9,46 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ethereum

Ethereum: 9,98 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 10,10 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: VeChain

VeChain: 10,20 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Solana

Solana: 12,47 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Avalanche

Avalanche: 14,30 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com