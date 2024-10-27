DAX19.464 +0,1%ESt504.943 +0,2%MSCIW3.703 -0,1%Dow42.114 -0,6%Nas18.519 +0,6%Bitcoin62.066 +0,8%Euro1,0795 -0,3%Öl75,90 +1,8%Gold2.747 ±0,0%
KW 43: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen

27.10.24 01:11 Uhr
KW 43 im Kryptomarkt: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co. auf einen Blick | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,9247 EUR 0,0006 EUR 0,07%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9987 USD 0,0007 USD 0,07%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
62.065,8406 EUR 493,9688 EUR 0,80%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
67.034,8672 USD 533,5163 USD 0,80%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.297,0239 EUR 57,2192 EUR 2,55%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.480,9249 USD 61,8002 USD 2,55%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,9257 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
157,9624 EUR 5,9108 EUR 3,89%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
170,6089 USD 6,3841 USD 3,89%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
539,9311 EUR 10,1807 EUR 1,92%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
583,1583 USD 10,9958 USD 1,92%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
158,1114 EUR 6,2219 EUR 4,10%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
170,7699 USD 6,7200 USD 4,10%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1274 EUR 0,0069 EUR 5,76%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1376 USD 0,0075 USD 5,76%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
0,4744 EUR 0,0117 EUR 2,52%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
0,5124 USD 0,0126 USD 2,52%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,1527 EUR 0,0027 EUR 1,78%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,1649 USD 0,0029 USD 1,78%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,3087 EUR 0,0095 EUR 3,17%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,3334 USD 0,0103 USD 3,17%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
10,2033 EUR 0,0064 EUR 0,06%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
11,0202 USD 0,0070 USD 0,06%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 43

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 43/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 20.10.2024 und dem 25.10.2024. Stand ist der 25.10.2024.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -10,03 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Polygon

Polygon: -9,41 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Neo

Neo: -9,10 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Polkadot

Polkadot: -8,83 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Ethereum

Ethereum: -8,51 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Avalanche

Avalanche: -8,12 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -7,31 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -7,30 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Toncoin

Toncoin: -6,19 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Tezos

Tezos: -5,98 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: VeChain

VeChain: -5,65 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Cardano

Cardano: -5,42 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -4,80 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ripple

Ripple: -4,63 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -3,89 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Monero

Monero: -3,64 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Litecoin

Litecoin: -3,08 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -2,16 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -2,11 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Stellar

Stellar: -1,19 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -0,72 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Chainlink

Chainlink: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Tether

Tether: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Uniswap

Uniswap: 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Solana

Solana: 4,92 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 6,11 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Tron

Tron: 6,20 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com