KW 43: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 43/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 20.10.2024 und dem 25.10.2024. Stand ist der 25.10.2024.
Platz 30: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -10,03 Prozent
Platz 29: Polygon
Polygon: -9,41 Prozent
Platz 28: Neo
Neo: -9,10 Prozent
Platz 27: Polkadot
Polkadot: -8,83 Prozent
Platz 26: Ethereum
Ethereum: -8,51 Prozent
Platz 25: Avalanche
Avalanche: -8,12 Prozent
Platz 24: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -7,31 Prozent
Platz 23: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -7,30 Prozent
Platz 22: Toncoin
Toncoin: -6,19 Prozent
Platz 21: Tezos
Tezos: -5,98 Prozent
Platz 20: VeChain
VeChain: -5,65 Prozent
Platz 19: Cardano
Cardano: -5,42 Prozent
Platz 18: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -4,80 Prozent
Platz 17: Ripple
Ripple: -4,63 Prozent
Platz 16: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -3,89 Prozent
Platz 15: Monero
Monero: -3,64 Prozent
Platz 14: Litecoin
Litecoin: -3,08 Prozent
Platz 13: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -2,16 Prozent
Platz 12: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -2,11 Prozent
Platz 11: Stellar
Stellar: -1,19 Prozent
Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -1,14 Prozent
Platz 9: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -0,72 Prozent
Platz 8: Chainlink
Chainlink: -0,24 Prozent
Platz 7: Tether
Tether: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 6: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 5: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 4: Uniswap
Uniswap: 3,36 Prozent
Platz 3: Solana
Solana: 4,92 Prozent
Platz 2: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 6,11 Prozent
Platz 1: Tron
Tron: 6,20 Prozent
