KW 47: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

23.11.25 01:11 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Die Tops und Flops der Kryptowährungen in KW 47 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8675 EUR -0,0005 EUR -0,06%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9994 USD -0,0002 USD -0,02%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
73.748,6065 EUR 195,9522 EUR 0,27%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
84.954,7301 USD 255,7189 USD 0,30%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.405,8696 EUR 1,1276 EUR 0,05%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.771,4422 USD 2,2795 USD 0,08%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8677 EUR -0,0005 EUR -0,06%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9996 USD -0,0003 USD -0,03%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
111,0805 EUR 0,2518 EUR 0,23%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
127,9592 USD 0,3352 USD 0,26%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,6995 EUR 0,0053 EUR 0,31%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,9577 USD 0,0068 USD 0,35%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
724,3532 EUR 0,3949 EUR 0,05%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
834,4189 USD 0,7501 USD 0,09%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1215 EUR -0,0003 EUR -0,29%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1400 USD -0,0004 USD -0,25%
Charts|News
BCH/EUR (Bitcoin Cash-Euro)
479,0747 EUR -5,0450 EUR -1,04%
Charts|News
BCH/USD (Bitcoin Cash-US-Dollar)
551,8702 USD -5,6142 USD -1,01%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2381 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2743 USD 0,0001 USD 0,04%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,3498 EUR -0,0017 EUR -0,47%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,4029 USD -0,0018 USD -0,44%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
10,5351 EUR -0,0297 EUR -0,28%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
12,1359 USD -0,0299 USD -0,25%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 47

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 47/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 16.11.2025 und dem 21.11.2025. Stand ist der 21.11.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Toncoin

Toncoin: -16,71 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Monero

Monero: -16,64 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Cardano

Cardano: -16,16 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Polkadot

Polkadot: -14,47 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Litecoin

Litecoin: -13,78 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: VeChain

VeChain: -13,26 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Avalanche

Avalanche: -12,74 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ripple

Ripple: -12,35 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Uniswap

Uniswap: -12,18 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Chainlink

Chainlink: -12,06 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -12,01 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -11,81 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -11,50 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ethereum

Ethereum: -11,45 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -11,24 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Neo

Neo: -11,23 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -11,09 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -10,71 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -10,70 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -10,02 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Tezos

Tezos: -9,52 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Stellar

Stellar: -9,29 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Solana

Solana: -7,11 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Tron

Tron: -5,34 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -5,11 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Tether

Tether: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 3,25 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com