KW 47: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 47/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 16.11.2025 und dem 21.11.2025. Stand ist der 21.11.2025.
Platz 29: Toncoin
Toncoin: -16,71 Prozent
Platz 28: Monero
Monero: -16,64 Prozent
Platz 27: Cardano
Cardano: -16,16 Prozent
Platz 26: Polkadot
Polkadot: -14,47 Prozent
Platz 25: Litecoin
Litecoin: -13,78 Prozent
Platz 24: VeChain
VeChain: -13,26 Prozent
Platz 23: Avalanche
Avalanche: -12,74 Prozent
Platz 22: Ripple
Ripple: -12,35 Prozent
Platz 21: Uniswap
Uniswap: -12,18 Prozent
Platz 20: Chainlink
Chainlink: -12,06 Prozent
Platz 19: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -12,01 Prozent
Platz 18: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -11,81 Prozent
Platz 17: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -11,50 Prozent
Platz 16: Ethereum
Ethereum: -11,45 Prozent
Platz 15: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -11,24 Prozent
Platz 14: Neo
Neo: -11,23 Prozent
Platz 13: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -11,09 Prozent
Platz 12: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -10,71 Prozent
Platz 11: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -10,70 Prozent
Platz 10: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -10,02 Prozent
Platz 9: Tezos
Tezos: -9,52 Prozent
Platz 8: Stellar
Stellar: -9,29 Prozent
Platz 7: Solana
Solana: -7,11 Prozent
Platz 6: Tron
Tron: -5,34 Prozent
Platz 5: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -5,11 Prozent
Platz 4: Tether
Tether: -0,02 Prozent
Platz 3: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 2: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 3,25 Prozent
