DAX23.092 -0,8%Est505.515 -1,0%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto11,72 -3,4%Nas22.273 +0,9%Bitcoin74.064 +0,7%Euro1,1514 ±-0,0%Öl62,56 -1,0%Gold4.066 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 DroneShield A2DMAA Siemens Energy ENER6Y RENK RENK73 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F Amazon 906866 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Tesla A1CX3T Lufthansa 823212 Palantir A2QA4J BASF BASF11 Infineon 623100 TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 SAP 716460
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht bei über 23.000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street höher -- Portfolio von NVIDIA -- Bitcoin & Co. tiefrot -- D-Wave, Novo Nordisk, Siemens Energy, DroneShield, Rheinmetall, RENK im Fokus
Top News
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 47 Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 47
Ein ETF reicht nicht? So bauen Anleger ihr Portfolio richtig auf Ein ETF reicht nicht? So bauen Anleger ihr Portfolio richtig auf
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 47

23.11.25 02:14 Uhr
KW 47 im Fokus: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.786,00 USD -28,00 USD -1,00%
News
Baumwolle
0,61 USD USD -0,54%
News
Bleipreis
1.977,00 USD -16,00 USD -0,80%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,67 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,18%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
93,41 EUR -1,68 EUR -1,77%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
4,58 USD 0,11 USD 2,37%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.065,89 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
3,06 USD USD -0,08%
News
Heizölpreis
64,99 USD -1,85 USD -2,77%
News
Holzpreis
543,00 USD 5,00 USD 0,93%
News
Kaffeepreis
4,00 USD -0,07 USD -1,60%
News
Kakaopreis
3.782,00 GBP -86,00 GBP -2,22%
News
Kohlepreis
95,30 USD -0,80 USD -0,83%
News
Kupferpreis
10.685,50 USD -103,50 USD -0,96%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,14 USD USD -0,22%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,78 USD -0,02 USD -2,30%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,78 USD -0,02 USD -2,30%
News
Maispreis
4,26 USD -0,01 USD -0,18%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,14 USD -0,26 USD -7,74%
News
Milchpreis
17,17 USD -0,04 USD -0,23%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
530,46 USD -2,38 USD -0,45%
News
Nickelpreis
14.280,00 USD -90,00 USD -0,63%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
62,56 USD -0,63 USD -1,00%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
58,06 USD -0,94 USD -1,59%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,42 USD -0,10 USD -6,50%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.380,00 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.050,00 MYR -62,00 MYR -1,51%
News
Platinpreis
1.517,00 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
479,00 EUR -5,25 EUR -1,08%
News
Reispreis
10,38 USD 0,35 USD 3,44%
News
Silberpreis
50,04 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
315,80 USD 1,80 USD 0,57%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,50 USD USD -0,75%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,27 USD 0,04 USD 0,36%
News
Super Benzin
1,68 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,36%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
189,75 EUR 0,50 EUR 0,26%
News
Zinkpreis
3.119,00 USD -21,00 USD -0,67%
News
Zinnpreis
36.875,00 USD -525,00 USD -1,40%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,15 USD USD 0,82%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 47

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 16.11.2025 und dem 21.11.2025. Stand ist der 21.11.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -9,49 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -7,67 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 30: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -7,17 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -3,91 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -3,54 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -3,34 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -3,12 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,51 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -2,05 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -1,83 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 11: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 7: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Reispreis

Reispreis: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 3: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis