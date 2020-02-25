ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 850 Euro belassen. Der Zahlungsabwickler habe insgesamt die Erwartungen beim Umsatz erfüllt, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer ersten Reaktion am Donnerstag. Die Gewinnmargen seien aber durch einen beschleunigten Personalaufbau belastet worden./ag/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.02.2020 / 07:32 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.02.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.