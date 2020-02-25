finanzen.net

Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie WKN: A2JNF4 / ISIN: NL0012969182

787,60EUR
-20,60EUR
-2,55%
11:26:14
STU
784,80EUR
-20,40EUR
-2,53%
11:48:57
ASX
27.02.2020 11:56

Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 850 Euro belassen. Der Zahlungsabwickler habe insgesamt die Erwartungen beim Umsatz erfüllt, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer ersten Reaktion am Donnerstag. Die Gewinnmargen seien aber durch einen beschleunigten Personalaufbau belastet worden./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.02.2020 / 07:32 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.02.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy

Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
850,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
788,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
7,76%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
787,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,92%
Analyst Name:
Hannes Leitner 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
872,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Im Rahmen der Erwartungen
Wirecard-Konkurrent Adyen steigert Gewinn um über ein Drittel - Goldman mit ambitioniertem Kursziel
Der Bezahldienstleister Adyen hat seinen Nettogewinn im zweiten Halbjahr 2019 um 34 Prozent auf 11,5 Millionen Euro gesteigert.
18.12.19
Bei Wirecard-Aktie zugegriffen: Großanleger und Analysten stellen sich auf die Seite von Wirecard (finanzen.net)
29.07.19
Wirecard-Konkurrent bekommt Mega-Kursziel verpasst (finanzen.net)
27.01.20
Coronavirus verängstigt Anleger: DAX knickt ein -- US-Börsen tiefrot -- GEA erreicht Prognose 2019 -- K+S-Aktie setzt Sturzflug fort -- Wirecard, Heideldruck, Rheinmetall, Varta im Fokus (finanzen.net)
21.11.19
Wirecard-Aktie volatil - Medienbericht im Blick (dpa-afx)
30.01.20
Wall Street dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt tiefrot -- Amazon übertrifft Erwartungen -- Anleger feiern Tesla-Zahlen -- Deutsche Bank verbucht Milliardenverlust -- Facebook, PayPal im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.01.20
Wirecard unterbewertet? Warum ein Analyst die Wirecard-Aktie doppelt so hoch sehen will (finanzen.net)
21.11.19
DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Dow schwächelt -- thyssenkrupp streicht Dividende und erwartet höhere Verluste -- Aus für deutschen Reisekonzern Thomas Cook -- VW, Airbus, BVB, PUMA im Fokus (finanzen.net)
12.12.19
DAX schließt freundlich -- Wall Street auf Rekordfahrt -- EZB belässt Leitzins auf Rekordtief -- KRONES mit Gewinnwarnung -- Aramco, METRO, Bertrandt, Aurubis, Dürr, Varta im Fokus (finanzen.net)
RSS Feed
