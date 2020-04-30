ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Adyen nach Quartalszahlen von 875 auf 1039 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Zahlungsdienstleister sei auf gutem Weg, sein starkes Wachstum fortzusetzen, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie sei ein attraktives Investment./edh/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.05.2020 / 21:26 / GMT

