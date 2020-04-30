|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1.039,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
895,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,99%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
924,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,40%
|
Analyst Name:
Hannes Leitner
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
861,38 €
|12:36 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.04.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.04.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
