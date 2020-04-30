finanzen.net

Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie WKN: A2JNF4 / ISIN: NL0012969182

924,40EUR
+49,60EUR
+5,67%
16:22:56
FSE
05.05.2020 12:36

Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Adyen nach Quartalszahlen von 875 auf 1039 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Zahlungsdienstleister sei auf gutem Weg, sein starkes Wachstum fortzusetzen, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie sei ein attraktives Investment./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.05.2020 / 21:26 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy

Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1.039,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
895,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,99%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
924,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,40%
Analyst Name:
Hannes Leitner 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
861,38 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

12:36 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy UBS AG
30.04.20 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy UBS AG
22.04.20 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold Deutsche Bank AG
22.04.20 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.04.20 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

-6,82%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -6,82%
Ø Kursziel: 861,38
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
650
700
750
800
850
900
950
1000
1050
Morgan Stanley
885,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
740,00 €
Barclays Capital
650,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1.000,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
967,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
920,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
690,00 €
UBS AG
1.039,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -6,82%
Ø Kursziel: 861,38
