+++ Die Sendung vor der Wahl. Dazu mit special guest Lisa Giering. Rendezvous mit Harry. Eine besondere Sendung heute um 19 Uhr +++

Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie WKN: A2JNF4 / ISIN: NL0012969182

1.465,00EUR
+4,50EUR
+0,31%
16:29:52
XQTX
02.11.2020 13:11

Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1817 Euro belassen. Das Geschäft mit Zahlungen außerhalb der Tourismusbranche bleibe wohl auf seinem auffällig starken Wachstumskurs, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Zahlungsabwickler bleibe sein "Top Pick" im europäischen Branchenumfeld./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.11.2020 / 00:43 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.11.2020 / 00:43 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy

Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1.817,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1.448,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
25,44%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1.466,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,94%
Analyst Name:
Hannes Leitner 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1.457,38 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

