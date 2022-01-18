  • Suche
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

1.859,60EUR
+100,40EUR
+5,71%
14:58:57
STU
1.860,40EUR
+129,55EUR
+7,48%
15:06:41
BTE

WKN: A2JNF4 / ISIN: NL0012969182

19.01.2022 13:16

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Buy (UBS AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Adyen vor Zahlen von 2853 auf 2568 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Perspektiven für den Online-Zahlungsabwickler seien unverändert stark, schrieb Analyst Hannes Leitner in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Wachstum des Online-Handels liefere kräftig Rückenwind. Da die jüngsten, unerwarteten Corona-Lockdowns aber unter anderem den Reiseverkehr belastet hätten, habe er seine Gewinnerwartungen für Adyen ein Stück weit gesenkt./mis/eas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2022 / 02:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.01.2022 / 02:04 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy

Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
2.568,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1.765,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
45,50%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1.859,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
38,09%
Analyst Name:
Hannes Leitner 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2.941,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

13:16 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy UBS AG
18.01.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07.01.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform Credit Suisse Group
08.12.21 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight Morgan Stanley
08.12.21 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Equal Weight Barclays Capital
Nachrichten zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

Euro am Sonntag-Fonds-Tipps
Europa-Fonds: Die alte Welt kommt wieder in die Gänge
EU: 17 Prozent hat der Index MSCI Europe ex-UK dieses Jahr zugelegt. Covid-Lockerungen, anziehendes Wachstum und Milliarden aus Brüssel halten die Rally am Laufen.
31.12.21
Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie: Was Analysten von Adyen BV Parts Sociales erwarten  (finanzen.net)
30.11.21
So schätzen die Analysten die Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie im November 2021 ein (finanzen.net)
31.10.21
Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie: Was Analysten von Adyen BV Parts Sociales erwarten  (finanzen.net)
29.10.21
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Wenn die Börse nicht will (Wikifolio)
14.10.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Deutliches Plus - Gute Laune nach US-Bankzahlen (Dow Jones)
14.10.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX baut Gewinne aus - Werbebranche brummt wieder (Dow Jones)
11.10.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Ziel für Adyen auf 3330 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
10.10.21
Europa-Fonds: Die alte Welt kommt wieder in die Gänge (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)

Kursziele Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

+58,15%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +58,15%
Ø Kursziel: 2.941,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
2200
2400
2600
2800
3000
3200
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2.960,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
3.330,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3.300,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
3.200,00 €
Morgan Stanley
3.150,00 €
Barclays Capital
2.220,00 €
UBS AG
2.568,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
2.800,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +58,15%
Ø Kursziel: 2.941,00
alle Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Kursziele

