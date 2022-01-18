|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
2.568,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1.765,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
45,50%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1.859,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
38,09%
|
Analyst Name:
Hannes Leitner
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2.941,00 €
|13:16 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|UBS AG
|18.01.22
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.01.22
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.12.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|08.12.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13:16 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|UBS AG
|18.01.22
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.01.22
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.12.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|08.12.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13:16 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|UBS AG
|18.01.22
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.01.22
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.12.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|07.12.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.08.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.07.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.02.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.01.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.20
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.12.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|18.05.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Halten
|DZ BANK
|30.03.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.02.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Halten
|DZ BANK
|14.01.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:39 Uhr
|GEA Sector Perform
|13:07 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Underperform
|13:07 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Outperform
|13:05 Uhr
|Schneider Electric Outperform
|13:05 Uhr
|Kone Outperform
|13:04 Uhr
|Siemens Outperform
|12:57 Uhr
|Renault Buy
|12:56 Uhr
|UBS Buy
|12:56 Uhr
|Schaeffler Overweight
|12:44 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|12:39 Uhr
|Siemens Outperform
|12:38 Uhr
|TRATON Neutral
|12:38 Uhr
|Schneider Electric Sell
|12:37 Uhr
|SAFRAN Buy
|12:37 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|12:37 Uhr
|Kone Neutral
|12:36 Uhr
|KION GROUP Sell
|12:36 Uhr
|Dürr Neutral
|12:32 Uhr
|Apple Buy
|12:31 Uhr
|ASML NV Neutral
|12:30 Uhr
|Givaudan Underweight
|12:29 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|12:29 Uhr
|Ceconomy St. Underweight
|12:29 Uhr
|Richemont Buy
|12:27 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|12:24 Uhr
|Fraport Buy
|12:22 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|12:15 Uhr
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|12:13 Uhr
|Stabilus Hold
|12:12 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|12:12 Uhr
|JENOPTIK Buy
|12:11 Uhr
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Buy
|12:05 Uhr
|LEONI Verkaufen
|11:56 Uhr
|BHP Group Neutral
|11:53 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|11:52 Uhr
|SAFRAN Buy
|11:50 Uhr
|VINCI Buy
|11:42 Uhr
|ExxonMobil Sector Perform
|11:41 Uhr
|Richemont Outperform
|11:32 Uhr
|Volvo (B) Sell
|11:24 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|11:23 Uhr
|Microsoft Buy
|11:20 Uhr
|Kone Neutral
|11:14 Uhr
|Dürr Neutral
|11:13 Uhr
|Schneider Electric Buy
|11:13 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Buy
|11:12 Uhr
|GEA Buy
|11:11 Uhr
|Rheinmetall Buy
|11:11 Uhr
|Siemens Buy
|11:10 Uhr
|KION GROUP Buy
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan