Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

2.175,50EUR
-14,50EUR
-0,66%
13:54:00
XETRA
2.162,32EUR
-25,68EUR
-1,17%
14:08:24
BTE

WKN: A2JNF4 / ISIN: NL0012969182

07.01.2022 13:21

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Adyen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 2950 Euro belassen. Der Zahlungsabwickler gewinne Marktanteile und das Plattform-Geschäft bringe Luft nach oben mit sich, schrieb Analyst Timothy Chiodo in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das Geschäftsmodell sei interessant für Anleger, sobald die Schwankungen im Sektorumfeld nachlassen./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.01.2022 / 00:58 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Outperform

Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
2.950,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
2.169,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
35,98%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
2.175,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,60%
Analyst Name:
Timothy Chiodo 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2.995,38 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

Euro am Sonntag-Fonds-Tipps
Europa-Fonds: Die alte Welt kommt wieder in die Gänge
EU: 17 Prozent hat der Index MSCI Europe ex-UK dieses Jahr zugelegt. Covid-Lockerungen, anziehendes Wachstum und Milliarden aus Brüssel halten die Rally am Laufen.
31.12.21
Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie: Was Analysten von Adyen BV Parts Sociales erwarten  (finanzen.net)
30.11.21
So schätzen die Analysten die Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie im November 2021 ein (finanzen.net)
31.10.21
Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie: Was Analysten von Adyen BV Parts Sociales erwarten  (finanzen.net)
29.10.21
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Wenn die Börse nicht will (Wikifolio)
14.10.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Deutliches Plus - Gute Laune nach US-Bankzahlen (Dow Jones)
14.10.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX baut Gewinne aus - Werbebranche brummt wieder (Dow Jones)
11.10.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Ziel für Adyen auf 3330 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
10.10.21
Europa-Fonds: Die alte Welt kommt wieder in die Gänge (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
Kursziele Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

+37,69%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,69%
Ø Kursziel: 2.995,38
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
2200
2400
2600
2800
3000
3200
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3.300,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
3.200,00 €
UBS AG
2.853,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2.960,00 €
Morgan Stanley
3.150,00 €
Barclays Capital
2.220,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
3.330,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
2.950,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,69%
Ø Kursziel: 2.995,38
alle Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Kursziele

