Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die Aktie des Lackherstellers dürfte insgesamt leicht positiv auf höhere Einsparungsambitionen reagieren, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire am Mittwoch nach Quartalszahlen./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2025 / 07:03 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.01.2025 / 07:03 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
70,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Geoff Haire
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
