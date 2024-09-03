DAX 21.600 +0,8%ESt50 5.236 +0,8%Top 10 Crypto 16,08 -0,2%Dow 44.850 +0,3%Nas 19.734 +2,0%Bitcoin 98.673 +1,6%Euro 1,0399 -0,3%Öl 76,82 -1,0%Gold 2.758 -0,2%
WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
UBS AG

Akzo Nobel Buy

13:11 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die Aktie des Lackherstellers dürfte insgesamt leicht positiv auf höhere Einsparungsambitionen reagieren, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire am Mittwoch nach Quartalszahlen./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2025 / 07:03 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.01.2025 / 07:03 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
70,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Geoff Haire 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

