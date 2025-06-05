Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 58 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Der neue Finanzchef Fredrik Westin habe einige Arbeit vor sich, um die Erwirtschaftung von Barmitteln konzernweit zu verbessern, schrieb Chris Counihan am Donnerstag. Das Betriebskapital des Farben- und Lackeherstellers liege hartnäckig über den eigenen Zielvorgaben./bek/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.07.2025 / 02:25 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.07.2025 / 02:25 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Hold
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
58,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
