Nutzen Sie Gold, Silber und andere Rohstoffe bei Ihrer Geldanlage?

Ich nutze Anlage- und/oder Hebelprodukte auf Edelmetalle und andere Rohstoffe zur Diversifikation, als Inflationsschutz und sicheren Hafen.

Ich halte ausschließlich Gold und/oder Silber in Form von Münzen oder Barren.

Ich bin aktuell noch nicht in Rohstoffen investiert, denke aber darüber nach.

Rohstoffe kommen für mich nicht in Frage - ich investiere ausschließlich in andere Anlageklassen (bspw. Aktien, Bankguthaben etc.).