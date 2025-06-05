DAX 23.845 +0,2%ESt50 5.323 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto 13,94 -1,4%Dow 44.484 +0,0%Nas 20.393 +0,9%Bitcoin 92.862 +0,6%Euro 1,1799 +0,1%Öl 68,44 -1,0%Gold 3.355 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T RENK RENK73 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Lufthansa 823212 BYD A0M4W9 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 HENSOLDT HAG000 BASF BASF11 Bayer BAY001 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F thyssenkrupp 750000 Palantir A2QA4J TUI TUAG50
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Redcare Pharmacy bestätigt Jahresprognose -- Bayer, NEL, BVB, Nordex, NEL, grenke, Rüstungsaktien, D-Wave im Fokus
Top News
Anleger bei Rüstungswerten verunsichert? So schlagen sich die Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK Anleger bei Rüstungswerten verunsichert? So schlagen sich die Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK
S&P Global: Euroraum-Wirtschaft bleibt im Juni auf Wachstumskurs S&P Global: Euroraum-Wirtschaft bleibt im Juni auf Wachstumskurs
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Akzo Nobel Aktie

Handeln
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 914188

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
Jefferies & Company Inc.

Akzo Nobel Hold

09:26 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Hold

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 58 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Der neue Finanzchef Fredrik Westin habe einige Arbeit vor sich, um die Erwirtschaftung von Barmitteln konzernweit zu verbessern, schrieb Chris Counihan am Donnerstag. Das Betriebskapital des Farben- und Lackeherstellers liege hartnäckig über den eigenen Zielvorgaben./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.07.2025 / 02:25 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.07.2025 / 02:25 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: peterschreiber.media/ shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Hold

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
58,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

09:26 Akzo Nobel Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.06.25 Akzo Nobel Neutral UBS AG
27.06.25 Akzo Nobel Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.06.25 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.06.25 Akzo Nobel Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 64 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie gefragt: Akzo Nobel zeigt wohl Interesse für Lacke-Geschäft
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman dreht Akzo Nobel von 'Sell' auf 'Buy'
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Hold' - Ziel runter auf 61 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
RSS Feed
Akzo Nobel N.V. zu myNews hinzufügen