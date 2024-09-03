JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel vor den Quartalsbilanzen aus dem Chemiesektor auf "Overweight" belassen. Erste Indikationen aus dem Sektor deuteten auf eine Abschwächung der Nachfrage zum Ende des Schlussquartals 2024 hin, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Sektorausblick. Er favorisiert die Aktien von Akzo Nobel und behält sie mit Blick auf die Quartalszahlen auf "Positive Catalyst Watch"./bek/ag

