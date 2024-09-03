DAX 20.908 +0,0%ESt50 5.147 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 16,94 +2,2%Dow 43.488 +0,8%Nas 19.630 +1,5%Bitcoin 103.625 +5,0%Euro 1,0313 +0,4%Öl 80,89 +0,2%Gold 2.710 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T ByteDance BYT111 Commerzbank CBK100 Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Bank 514000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Trump Media Technology A3CYXD MicroStrategy 722713 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F BASF BASF11 Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Amazon 906866
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Trumps Amtsantritt im Fokus DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Neuer Bitcoin-Rekord -- LANXESS: Starke Zahlen -- Commerzbank vor Jobabbau -- Rheinmetall, Delivery Hero, Siemens Energy im Fokus
Top News
LANXESS-Aktien heben nach starken Zahlen ab LANXESS-Aktien heben nach starken Zahlen ab
BÖRSE AKTUELL: DAX mit neuen Rekorden auf dem Weg zur 21.000er-Marke - Trumps Amtseinführung im Fokus BÖRSE AKTUELL: DAX mit neuen Rekorden auf dem Weg zur 21.000er-Marke - Trumps Amtseinführung im Fokus
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Wenn Krypto, dann Bitpanda. Jetzt sicher in Bitcoin investieren.

Akzo Nobel Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel Overweight

13:46 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel vor den Quartalsbilanzen aus dem Chemiesektor auf "Overweight" belassen. Erste Indikationen aus dem Sektor deuteten auf eine Abschwächung der Nachfrage zum Ende des Schlussquartals 2024 hin, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Sektorausblick. Er favorisiert die Aktien von Akzo Nobel und behält sie mit Blick auf die Quartalszahlen auf "Positive Catalyst Watch"./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.01.2025 / 12:00 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2025 / 12:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Overweight

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

13:46 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.01.25 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
15.01.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.01.25 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.01.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Akzo Nobel auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 79 Euro