Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel vor den Quartalsbilanzen aus dem Chemiesektor auf "Overweight" belassen. Erste Indikationen aus dem Sektor deuteten auf eine Abschwächung der Nachfrage zum Ende des Schlussquartals 2024 hin, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Sektorausblick. Er favorisiert die Aktien von Akzo Nobel und behält sie mit Blick auf die Quartalszahlen auf "Positive Catalyst Watch"./bek/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.01.2025 / 12:00 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2025 / 12:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
|13:46
|Akzo Nobel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|15.01.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.01.25
|Akzo Nobel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:46
|Akzo Nobel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|15.01.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.01.25
|Akzo Nobel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.12.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.10.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.10.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.