JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel Overweight

08:16 oclock

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Die Voraussetzungen für den Farbenhersteller seien positiv, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Beurteilung der Zahlen zum vierten Quartal. Akzo wäre auch ein Profiteur von einem deutlichen Rückgang der Energiepreise in Europa, ergänzte er./tih/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.02.2025 / 23:54 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.02.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

