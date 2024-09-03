Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Sell
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 57 Euro auf "Sell" belassen. Die operativen Ergebnisse des Chemiekonzerns seien schwächer als vom Markt erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Georgina Fraser am Mittwoch in ihrer ersten Reaktion. Der Umsatz habe die Konsensschätzung übertroffen./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2025 / 07:05 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Sell
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
57,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Georgina Fraser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
