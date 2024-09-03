Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Akzo Nobel Sell

11:06 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 57 Euro auf "Sell" belassen. Die operativen Ergebnisse des Chemiekonzerns seien schwächer als vom Markt erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Georgina Fraser am Mittwoch in ihrer ersten Reaktion. Der Umsatz habe die Konsensschätzung übertroffen./edh/ag

