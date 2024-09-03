DAX 21.563 +0,6%ESt50 5.234 +0,7%Top 10 Crypto 16,07 -0,2%Dow 44.850 +0,3%Nas 19.734 +2,0%Bitcoin 98.641 +1,6%Euro 1,0402 -0,3%Öl 76,71 -1,2%Gold 2.758 -0,2%
Akzo Nobel Aktie

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Akzo Nobel Sell

11:06 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Sell

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 57 Euro auf "Sell" belassen. Die operativen Ergebnisse des Chemiekonzerns seien schwächer als vom Markt erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Georgina Fraser am Mittwoch in ihrer ersten Reaktion. Der Umsatz habe die Konsensschätzung übertroffen./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2025 / 07:05 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Sell

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
57,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Georgina Fraser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

11:06 Akzo Nobel Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:16 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.01.25 Akzo Nobel Outperform Bernstein Research
27.01.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.01.25 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Akzo Nobel auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 79 Euro