Continental Aktie

WKN 543900

WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

Deutsche Bank AG

Continental Hold

15:01 Uhr
Continental Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Continental AG
71,82 EUR 0,60 EUR 0,84%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Continental nach einer Technologieveranstaltung auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Euro belassen. Der Vorstand habe sich zuversichtlich gezeigt, dass die bevorstehenden Produkteinführungen erfolgreich sein werden, schrieb Analyst Tim Rokossa in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die mittelfristigen Ziele des Reifenherstellers und Autozulieferers seien bekräftigt worden./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.06.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.06.2023 / 06:45 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Nils Versemann / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Continental Hold

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
85,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
71,24 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,31%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
71,82 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,35%
Analyst Name:
Tim Rokossa 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
73,22 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

