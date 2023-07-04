DAX 15.929 -0,7%ESt50 4.356 -0,8%TDax 3.158 -0,9%Dow 34.418 +0,0%Nas 13.817 +0,2%Bitcoin 27.854 -1,5%Euro 1,0899 +0,1%Öl 76,05 -0,1%Gold 1.929 +0,2%
Continental Aktie

68,20 EUR +1,74 EUR +2,62 %
STU
Marktkap.13,29 Mrd. EUR KGV170,79

WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

Deutsche Bank AG

Continental Hold

12:36 Uhr
Continental Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Continental AG
68,20 EUR 1,74 EUR 2,62%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Euro belassen. Das Reifengeschäft dürfte stark geblieben sein, schrieb Analyst Tim Rokossa in einem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht. Im Automotive-Bereich hänge viel vom späteren Jahresverlauf ab./ag/ngu

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.07.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.07.2023 / 07:01 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Nils Versemann / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Continental Hold

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
85,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
68,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
25,00%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
68,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,63%
Analyst Name:
Tim Rokossa 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
73,44 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

