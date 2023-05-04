Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 67 Euro belassen. Analyst David Lesne rechnet in seiner ersten Reaktion auf den Quartalsbericht am Mittwoch mit leicht steigenden Markterwartungen an das operative Ergebnis./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2023 / 07:00 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.05.2023 / 07:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Continental Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
67,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
65,48 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2,32%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
65,48 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,32%
|
Analyst Name:
David Lesne
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
73,33 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
