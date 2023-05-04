DAX 15.896 -0,4%ESt50 4.307 -0,4%TDax 3.233 -0,1%Dow 33.361 -0,6%Nas 12.259 +0,7%Bitcoin 25.047 -0,7%Euro 1,0973 +0,1%Öl 76,23 -1,4%Gold 2.031 -0,2%
Continental Aktie

65,48 EUR +1,80 EUR +2,83 %
STU
Continental Neutral

14:16
Continental Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 67 Euro belassen. Analyst David Lesne rechnet in seiner ersten Reaktion auf den Quartalsbericht am Mittwoch mit leicht steigenden Markterwartungen an das operative Ergebnis./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2023 / 07:00 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.05.2023 / 07:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Analysen zu Continental AG

16:36 Continental Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
14:16 Continental Neutral UBS AG
11:36 Continental Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:16 Continental Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.04.23 Continental Equal Weight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

