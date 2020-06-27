NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 75 Euro belassen. Analyst Tom Narayan passte seine Ergebnisschätzungen in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Bericht zum zweiten Quartal nach unten an. Er begründet dies mit etwas höheren Kosten als erwartet./ag/mis