|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
75,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
88,92 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-15,65%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
87,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,48%
|
Analyst Name:
Tom Narayan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
82,64 €
|14:56 Uhr
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:36 Uhr
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.20
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.06.20
|Continental buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.06.20
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:56 Uhr
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
11:36 Uhr
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.06.20
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.06.20
|Continental buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.06.20
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.06.20
|Continental buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.05.20
|Continental kaufen
|DZ BANK
15.05.20
|Continental buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.05.20
|Continental buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.04.20
|Continental buy
|Warburg Research
11:36 Uhr
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.06.20
|Continental Underweight
|Barclays Capital
09.05.20
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.05.20
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.04.20
|Continental Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14:56 Uhr
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
27.06.20
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.06.20
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.06.20
|Continental Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
02.06.20
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
