finanzen.net

Continental Aktie WKN: 543900 / ISIN: DE0005439004

87,70EUR
-0,64EUR
-0,72%
19:30:04
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
07.07.2020 14:56

Continental Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 75 Euro belassen. Analyst Tom Narayan passte seine Ergebnisschätzungen in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Bericht zum zweiten Quartal nach unten an. Er begründet dies mit etwas höheren Kosten als erwartet./ag/mis

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Laufzeit Cap Kurs
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Continental CL8E0D 18.12.2020 67,00
63,84
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Continental SR9AV4 18.06.2021 70,00
63,69
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: CL8E0D, SR9AV4. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.07.2020 / 07:49 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.07.2020 / 07:49 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
75,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
88,92 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-15,65%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
87,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,48%
Analyst Name:
Tom Narayan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
82,64 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Continental AG

14:56 Uhr Continental Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
11:36 Uhr Continental Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.06.20 Continental Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.06.20 Continental buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.06.20 Continental Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Continental Aktie

-5,77%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,77%
Ø Kursziel: 82,64
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 10
Sell: 0
65
70
75
80
85
90
95
100
105
Kepler Cheuvreux
75,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
64,00 €
Warburg Research
105,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
73,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
75,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
89,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
64,00 €
HSBC
80,00 €
Morgan Stanley
95,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
97,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
105,00 €
UBS AG
70,00 €
Barclays Capital
90,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
75,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,77%
Ø Kursziel: 82,64
alle Continental AG Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

17:22 Uhr Telefonica Neutral
14:34 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
14:08 Uhr Bayer buy
14:07 Uhr Continental Sector Perform
13:50 Uhr Unilever buy
13:50 Uhr Kering Conviction Buy List
13:50 Uhr Evonik Conviction Buy List
13:49 Uhr Fraport Sell
13:33 Uhr Bayer kaufen
13:25 Uhr BP Conviction Buy List
13:25 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) buy
13:25 Uhr Volvo (B) Conviction Buy List
13:25 Uhr Diageo buy
13:25 Uhr Roche Conviction Buy List
13:24 Uhr RELX buy
13:24 Uhr LafargeHolcim buy
12:32 Uhr Bayer overweight
12:27 Uhr Facebook buy
12:27 Uhr PUMA buy
12:26 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Conviction Buy List
12:19 Uhr PUMA Hold
12:17 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
12:17 Uhr Air Liquide buy
12:16 Uhr Crédit Agricole buy
12:14 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) neutral
12:14 Uhr Deutsche Bank Underperform
12:12 Uhr LANXESS buy
12:11 Uhr BNP Paribas Outperform
12:09 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Hold
12:08 Uhr Kering Outperform
12:07 Uhr Uber Outperform
12:03 Uhr HELLA buy
12:03 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
12:00 Uhr Commerzbank Verkaufen
11:59 Uhr DIC Asset buy
11:59 Uhr Alstom buy
11:59 Uhr Renault buy
11:58 Uhr UBS Outperform
11:58 Uhr PUMA Outperform
11:57 Uhr S&T buy
11:56 Uhr Covestro buy
11:55 Uhr Saint-Gobain buy
11:55 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
11:54 Uhr VINCI buy
11:45 Uhr Beiersdorf neutral
11:37 Uhr JCDecaux Neutral
11:37 Uhr Beiersdorf Sell
11:36 Uhr Lloyds Banking Group buy
11:29 Uhr Eni buy
11:12 Uhr Sartorius vz. overweight

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Deutschland debattiert über ein Ende der coronabedingten Maskenpflicht im Handel. Wie ist Ihre Meinung dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen