Marktkap.1,27 Mrd. EUR KGV7,20 Div. Rendite3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

UBS AG

13:36
Grand City Properties Buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach den Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 12 Euro belassen. Die wichtigsten Kennziffern des Immobilienunternehmens seien etwas hinter seinen Prognosen und den Markterwartungen geblieben, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Grund hierfür sei das gedämpfte Mietwachstum./tav/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.05.2023 / 06:45 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
12,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
7,25 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
65,52%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
7,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
60,00%
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
10,31 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

13:36 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
17.05.23 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
17.05.23 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.05.23 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
27.03.23 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

