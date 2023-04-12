Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Kaufen
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 12,20 auf 10,60 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Kaufen" belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe in etwa im Rahmen der Erwartungen des Finanzinstituts abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Karsten Oblinger in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Derweil wirke sich die Neubewertung des inneren Nettovermögenswertes negativ auf die Bewertung aus./la/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.05.2023 / 15:22 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.05.2023 / 15:43 / MESZ
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
DZ BANK
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Kaufen
|Kurs*:
7,26 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Kaufen
|Kurs aktuell:
7,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Karsten Oblinger
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
10,31 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
