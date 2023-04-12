DAX 15.951 +0,3%ESt50 4.323 +0,2%TDax 3.215 -0,7%Dow 33.216 +0,6%Nas 12.408 +0,5%Bitcoin 24.735 -0,6%Euro 1,0833 -0,3%Öl 76,45 +2,3%Gold 1.981 -0,4%
Marktkap.1,29 Mrd. EUR KGV7,20 Div. Rendite3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

DZ BANK

Grand City Properties Kaufen

17:01
Teilen
Grand City Properties Kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 12,20 auf 10,60 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Kaufen" belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe in etwa im Rahmen der Erwartungen des Finanzinstituts abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Karsten Oblinger in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Derweil wirke sich die Neubewertung des inneren Nettovermögenswertes negativ auf die Bewertung aus./la/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.05.2023 / 15:22 / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.05.2023 / 15:43 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Grand City Properties Kaufen

Unternehmen:
Analyst: DZ BANK
DZ BANK		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Kurs*: 7,26 €
7,26 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher: Kaufen
Kurs aktuell: 7,32 €
7,32 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Karsten Oblinger 		KGV*:
Ø Kursziel: 10,31 €
10,31 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

