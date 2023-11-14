DAX 15.693 +0,5%ESt50 4.316 +0,6%MSCI World 2.963 +2,0%Dow 34.828 +1,4%Nas 14.094 +2,4%Bitcoin 33.003 +1,0%Euro 1,0856 -0,2%Öl 82,08 -0,4%Gold 1.973 +0,5%
Grand City Properties Aktie

9,24 EUR +0,04 EUR +0,44 %
9,22 EUR +0,67 EUR +7,84 %
Marktkap. 1,47 Mrd. EUR KGV 7,20 Div. Rendite 3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

UBS AG

Grand City Properties Neutral

11:16 Uhr
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,24 EUR 0,04 EUR 0,44%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Neunmonatszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 9,30 Euro belassen. Bei seinen wichtigsten Kennzahlen sei der Wohnimmobilienkonzern auf einem guten Weg, um die erneut bestätigte Prognose zu erreichen, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch./la/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.11.2023 / 08:20 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.11.2023 / 08:20 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
9,30 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
9,21 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
0,98%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
9,24 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,70%
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
8,31 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

