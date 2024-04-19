Nokia Aktie
WKN 870737
ISIN FI0009000681
Symbol NOKBF
Nokia Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Nokia mit einem Kursziel von 4 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Nach schwachem Jahresstart blieben die Finnen bei ihren Wachstumszielen, schrieb Analyst Robert Sanders am Freitag./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.04.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.04.2024 / 07:49 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Nokia Buy
|Unternehmen:
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
4,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
3,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,54%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
3,43 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,74%
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Sanders
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,53 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
