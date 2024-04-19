DAX 17.824 +0,5%ESt50 4.932 +0,3%MSCI World 3.256 -0,8%Dow 37.986 +0,6%Nas 15.282 -2,1%Bitcoin 61.920 +1,6%Euro 1,0641 -0,1%Öl 86,65 -0,9%Gold 2.348 -1,8%
Bitcoin-Halving vollzogen: So reagiert der BTC-Kurs
IPO: CVC Capital Partners will noch diese Woche an die Börse
Nokia Aktie

3,43 EUR +0,16 EUR +4,82 %
STU
3,19 CHF +0,16 CHF +5,13 %
BRX
Marktkap. 18,28 Mrd. EUR KGV 10,62

WKN 870737

ISIN FI0009000681

Symbol NOKBF

Deutsche Bank AG

Nokia Buy

12:36 Uhr
Nokia Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
3,43 EUR 0,16 EUR 4,82%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Nokia mit einem Kursziel von 4 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Nach schwachem Jahresstart blieben die Finnen bei ihren Wachstumszielen, schrieb Analyst Robert Sanders am Freitag./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.04.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.04.2024 / 07:49 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Gil C / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Nokia Buy

Unternehmen:
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
4,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
3,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,54%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
3,43 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,74%
Analyst Name:
Robert Sanders 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,53 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

12:36 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
19.04.24 Nokia Underweight Barclays Capital
19.04.24 Nokia Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.04.24 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
18.04.24 Nokia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)