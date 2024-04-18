DAX 17.702 -0,8%ESt50 4.910 -0,5%MSCI World 3.280 +0,0%Dow 37.775 +0,1%Nas 15.602 -0,5%Bitcoin 60.903 +2,1%Euro 1,0651 +0,1%Öl 86,28 -0,7%Gold 2.375 -0,2%
3,30 EUR +0,08 EUR +2,63 %
STU
3,20 CHF +0,16 CHF +5,20 %
BRX
Marktkap. 17,44 Mrd. EUR KGV 10,62

WKN 870737

ISIN FI0009000681

Symbol NOKBF

Barclays Capital

Nokia Underweight

12:01 Uhr
Nokia Underweight
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
3,30 EUR 0,08 EUR 2,63%
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Nokia auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 3 Euro belassen. Der Umsatzausblick des Telekomindustrie-Ausrüsters sei wahrscheinlich zu ehrgeizig, das Ergebnisziel bleibe aber erreichbar, schrieb Analyst Joseph Zhou in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.04.2024 / 19:14 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.04.2024 / 03:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
3,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
3,29 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,91%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
3,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-9,19%
Analyst Name:
Joseph Zhou 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,53 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)