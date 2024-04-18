Nokia Aktie
WKN 870737
ISIN FI0009000681
Symbol NOKBF
Nokia Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Nokia auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 3 Euro belassen. Der Umsatzausblick des Telekomindustrie-Ausrüsters sei wahrscheinlich zu ehrgeizig, das Ergebnisziel bleibe aber erreichbar, schrieb Analyst Joseph Zhou in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.04.2024 / 19:14 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.04.2024 / 03:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Nokia Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
3,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
3,29 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,91%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
3,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-9,19%
|
Analyst Name:
Joseph Zhou
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,53 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
