|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Shell PLC (Royal Dutch Shell) (B)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
20,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
12,97 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
54,25%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
12,96 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
54,30%
|
Analyst Name:
Biraj Borkhataria
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
16,20 £
|11.11.20
|Shell B buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.20
|Shell B overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|30.10.20
|Shell B Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.20
|Shell B Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.20
|Shell B buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.11.20
|Shell B buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.20
|Shell B overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|30.10.20
|Shell B Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.20
|Shell B Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.20
|Shell B buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.11.20
|Shell B buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.20
|Shell B overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|30.10.20
|Shell B Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.20
|Shell B Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.10.20
|Shell B buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.11.17
|Shell B Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|29.11.17
|Shell B Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|30.01.15
|Shell B Sell
|S&P Capital IQ
|02.05.05
|Shell B Underperform
|Goldman Sachs
|02.05.05
|Shell B Underweight
|Lehman Brothers
|09.10.20
|Shell B Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.09.20
|Shell B Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.20
|Shell B Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.05.20
|Shell B Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|01.05.20
|Shell B Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:24 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse overweight
|08:23 Uhr
|Wizz Air overweight
|08:23 Uhr
|Ryanair overweight
|08:23 Uhr
|easyJet Neutral
|26.11.20
|Nordex Neutral
|26.11.20
|Covestro add
|26.11.20
|Fresenius kaufen
|26.11.20
|MS Industrie Kaufen
|26.11.20
|Salesforce buy
|26.11.20
|BP buy
|26.11.20
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
|26.11.20
|Daimler buy
|26.11.20
|KWS SAAT Halten
|26.11.20
|BMW Neutral
|26.11.20
|Prosus Conviction Buy List
|26.11.20
|Vodafone Group buy
|26.11.20
|Siemens Energy Halten
|26.11.20
|Instone Real Estate Group buy
|26.11.20
|Befesa buy
|26.11.20
|SAF-HOLLAND Reduce
|26.11.20
|TAKKT buy
|26.11.20
|OSRAM kaufen
|26.11.20
|Software Halten
|26.11.20
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|26.11.20
|Salesforce buy
|26.11.20
|Jungheinrich Hold
|26.11.20
|Bilfinger Hold
|26.11.20
|Lufthansa buy
|26.11.20
|Knorr-Bremse Halten
|26.11.20
|SAF-HOLLAND buy
|26.11.20
|Aroundtown SA buy
|26.11.20
|SAP buy
|26.11.20
|Worldline SA buy
|26.11.20
|CRH buy
|26.11.20
|Instone Real Estate Group buy
|26.11.20
|Instone Real Estate Group buy
|26.11.20
|Jungheinrich Hold
|26.11.20
|Jungheinrich add
|26.11.20
|zooplus Hold
|26.11.20
|LEG Immobilien overweight
|26.11.20
|Alstom overweight
|26.11.20
|Renault overweight
|26.11.20
|Salesforce market-perform
|26.11.20
|Barclays Neutral
|26.11.20
|Deutsche Wohnen overweight
|26.11.20
|Vonovia overweight
|26.11.20
|LLoyd Fonds Kaufen
|26.11.20
|CRH Sell
|26.11.20
|Ceconomy St. Underweight
|25.11.20
|Air Liquide Outperform
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan