Shell B Aktie WKN: A0ER6S / ISIN: GB00B03MM408

27.11.2020 09:56

Shell B Outperform (RBC Capital Markets)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für die B-Aktien von Royal Dutch Shell auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 2000 Pence belassen. In einer am am Freitag vorliegenden Studie nahmen die Analysten die Aktie des Ölkonzerns auf die Liste "European Recovery Ideas" auf. Mit dieser identifizieren die RBC-Experten jene europäischen dividendenstarken Unternehmen, die aus ihrer Sicht Anlegern gute Chancen auf Wertzuwachs versprechen. Bei Shell sehen die Experten Raum für Dividendensteigerungen in den kommenden Jahren./tav/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.11.2020 / 17:34 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.11.2020 / 00:45 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shell B Outperform

Unternehmen:
Shell PLC (Royal Dutch Shell) (B)		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
20,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
12,97 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
54,25%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
12,96 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
54,30%
Analyst Name:
Biraj Borkhataria 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
16,20 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

