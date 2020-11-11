NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für die B-Aktien von Royal Dutch Shell auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 2000 Pence belassen. In einer am am Freitag vorliegenden Studie nahmen die Analysten die Aktie des Ölkonzerns auf die Liste "European Recovery Ideas" auf. Mit dieser identifizieren die RBC-Experten jene europäischen dividendenstarken Unternehmen, die aus ihrer Sicht Anlegern gute Chancen auf Wertzuwachs versprechen. Bei Shell sehen die Experten Raum für Dividendensteigerungen in den kommenden Jahren./tav/tih