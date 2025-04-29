JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

15:26 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas vor Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 123 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der Fokus dürfte auf dem Ausblick liegen, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ausblick. Den werde das Management des Herstellers von Windkraftanlagen wohl bestätigen. Stark dürften im ersten Quartal die Aufträge für seegestützte Anlagen sein./bek/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2025 / 13:12 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.04.2025 / 13:12 / BST

