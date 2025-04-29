Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 11,58 Mrd. EURKGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas vor Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 123 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der Fokus dürfte auf dem Ausblick liegen, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ausblick. Den werde das Management des Herstellers von Windkraftanlagen wohl bestätigen. Stark dürften im ersten Quartal die Aufträge für seegestützte Anlagen sein./bek/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2025 / 13:12 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.04.2025 / 13:12 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
123,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
11,65 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
140,00 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|15:26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.04.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.04.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.04.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.04.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15:26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.04.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.04.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.04.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.04.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.04.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.04.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.04.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.03.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.03.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.12.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.11.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.05.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.02.24
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15:26
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.04.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.04.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.04.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.25
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.