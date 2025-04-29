DAX 22.349 -0,3%ESt50 5.131 -0,6%Top 10 Crypto 11,92 -1,7%Dow 40.112 -1,0%Nas 17.089 -2,1%Bitcoin 83.094 +0,4%Euro 1,1364 -0,2%Öl 63,57 -0,8%Gold 3.316 +0,0%
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

11,61 EUR +0,14 EUR +1,18 %
XETRA
10,98 CHF -0,16 CHF -1,41 %
BRX
Marktkap. 11,58 Mrd. EUR

KGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

15:26 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
11,61 EUR 0,14 EUR 1,18%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas vor Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 123 dänischen Kronen belassen. Der Fokus dürfte auf dem Ausblick liegen, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in einem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ausblick. Den werde das Management des Herstellers von Windkraftanlagen wohl bestätigen. Stark dürften im ersten Quartal die Aufträge für seegestützte Anlagen sein./bek/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2025 / 13:12 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.04.2025 / 13:12 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

