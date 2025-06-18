DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 46,79 Mrd. EURKGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für DHL Group mit einem Kursziel von 43 Euro auf "Outperform" belassen. Das handelspolitische Umfeld sei derzeit enorm instabil, schrieb Alex Irving in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Kommentar zur globalen Logistikbranche. Hinzu gekommen sei nun das Risiko für die so wichtige Straße von Hormus durch die Nahost-Krise. Irving sieht für das zweite Halbjahr höhere Risiken für die Handelsvolumina./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.06.2025 / 23:10 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.06.2025 / 05:00 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
43,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
40,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,44%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
40,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,70%
|
Analyst Name:
Alex Irving
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
45,31 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
