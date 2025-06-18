Bernstein Research

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform

08:31 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für DHL Group mit einem Kursziel von 43 Euro auf "Outperform" belassen. Das handelspolitische Umfeld sei derzeit enorm instabil, schrieb Alex Irving in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Kommentar zur globalen Logistikbranche. Hinzu gekommen sei nun das Risiko für die so wichtige Straße von Hormus durch die Nahost-Krise. Irving sieht für das zweite Halbjahr höhere Risiken für die Handelsvolumina./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.06.2025 / 23:10 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.06.2025 / 05:00 / UTC

