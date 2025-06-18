DAX 23.193 -0,5%ESt50 5.236 -0,6%Top 10 Crypto 13,66 +1,2%Dow 42.172 -0,1%Nas 19.546 +0,1%Bitcoin 91.422 +0,1%Euro 1,1468 -0,1%Öl 77,48 +1,8%Gold 3.356 -0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 BYD A0M4W9 Tesla A1CX3T Lufthansa 823212 HENSOLDT HAG000 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Siemens Energy ENER6Y Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Commerzbank CBK100 Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Telekom 555750 BASF BASF11 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Sorge vor Eskalation im Nahostkrieg: DAX startet im Minus -- Asiens Börsen absacken - Fed belässt Leitzins unverändert -- Rio Tinto im Fokus
Top News
Nahostkonflikt drückt weiter auf Anlegerstimmung: DAX zum Start erneut tiefer Nahostkonflikt drückt weiter auf Anlegerstimmung: DAX zum Start erneut tiefer
Nahostkrieg: Israels Luftwaffe greift Ziele im Iran an Nahostkrieg: Israels Luftwaffe greift Ziele im Iran an
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Turbulente Märkte? Warum PIMCOs Income-Strategie auf hochwertige Anleihen setzt - für Stabilität, Flexibilität und Chancen. Jetzt mehr erfahren!

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

Handeln
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
40,30 EUR -0,28 EUR -0,69 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 46,79 Mrd. EUR

KGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 555200

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol DPSTF

Bernstein Research

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform

08:31 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
40,30 EUR -0,28 EUR -0,69%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für DHL Group mit einem Kursziel von 43 Euro auf "Outperform" belassen. Das handelspolitische Umfeld sei derzeit enorm instabil, schrieb Alex Irving in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Kommentar zur globalen Logistikbranche. Hinzu gekommen sei nun das Risiko für die so wichtige Straße von Hormus durch die Nahost-Krise. Irving sieht für das zweite Halbjahr höhere Risiken für die Handelsvolumina./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.06.2025 / 23:10 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.06.2025 / 05:00 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Oliver-Marc Steffen / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
43,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
40,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,44%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
40,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,70%
Analyst Name:
Alex Irving 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
45,31 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

08:31 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform Bernstein Research
12.06.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
22.05.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen DZ BANK
20.05.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.05.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Equal Weight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: Anleger schicken DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) am Mittwochnachmittag auf rotes Terrain
finanzen.net Börse Europa in Rot: Euro STOXX 50 sackt am Mittwochnachmittag ab
finanzen.net Anleger in Europa halten sich zurück: Euro STOXX 50 liegt am Mittag im Minus
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) schiebt sich am Mittwochmittag vor
finanzen.net Mittwochshandel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 sackt zum Start ab
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) gibt am Vormittag ab
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel: Euro STOXX 50 beendet den Handel im Minus
finanzen.net Börse Europa: Euro STOXX 50 verliert nachmittags
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
RSS Feed
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) zu myNews hinzufügen