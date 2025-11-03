DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 44,28 Mrd. EURKGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für DHL Group nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 42 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Andy Chu attestierte den Bonnern am Donnerstagmorgen eine ordentliche positive Überraschung. Die Jahresziele seien aber unverändert geblieben./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.11.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.11.2025 / 07:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
42,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
42,11 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,26%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
43,11 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,57%
|
Analyst Name:
Andy Chu
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
43,33 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
