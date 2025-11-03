DAX 23.993 -0,2%ESt50 5.659 -0,2%MSCI World 4.365 +0,2%Top 10 Crypto 13,85 -3,5%Nas 23.500 +0,7%Bitcoin 88.904 -1,6%Euro 1,1535 +0,3%Öl 63,99 +0,7%Gold 4.011 +0,8%
DAX wenig bewegt -- Rheinmetall mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsteigerung -- D-Wave, Moderna, NVIDIA, Commerzbank, Zalando, Continental, Robinhood, Arm, Lucid, AMC im Fokus
LANXESS-Aktie fällt auf Mehrjahrestief: Nachfrageschwäche belastet
FTSE 100-Wert Barratt Developments-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Barratt Developments Anlegern eine Freude
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

43,11 EUR +3,30 EUR +8,29 %
STU
Marktkap. 44,28 Mrd. EUR

KGV 11,89 Div. Rendite 5,44%
WKN 555200

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol DPSTF

Deutsche Bank AG

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold

10:16 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
43,11 EUR 3,30 EUR 8,29%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für DHL Group nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 42 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Andy Chu attestierte den Bonnern am Donnerstagmorgen eine ordentliche positive Überraschung. Die Jahresziele seien aber unverändert geblieben./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.11.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.11.2025 / 07:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
42,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
42,11 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,26%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
43,11 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,57%
Analyst Name:
Andy Chu 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
43,33 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

12:26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell UBS AG
11:16 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:06 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:16 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08:46 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) zu myNews hinzufügen