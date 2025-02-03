DAX 21.393 -0,2%ESt50 5.215 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 15,05 -5,7%Dow 44.422 -0,3%Nas 19.392 -1,2%Bitcoin 95.259 -3,0%Euro 1,0339 +0,0%Öl 75,24 -0,3%Gold 2.821 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Palantir A2QA4J Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Infineon 623100 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Amazon 906866 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Bank 514000 Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 Apple 865985
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Zollbeben geht weiter: DAX bricht Stabilisierungsversuch ab -- Asiens Börsen in Grün -- Palantir mit Gewinnsprung -- Infineon übertrifft Erwartungen -- Rheinmetall, Mitsubishi, TUI, D-Wave,im Fokus
Top News
DeepSeek-Hype setzt NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co. unter Druck: KI-Experten wehren sich gegen Überlegenheitsdebatte DeepSeek-Hype setzt NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co. unter Druck: KI-Experten wehren sich gegen Überlegenheitsdebatte
Ölpreise fallen - Das sorgt für den Abwärtstrend Ölpreise fallen - Das sorgt für den Abwärtstrend
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
An professioneller Vermögensverwaltung interessiert? Hier über die Kosten informieren!

Vodafone Group Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
0,80 EUR -0,04 EUR -5,33 %
STU
0,66 GBP -0,04 GBP -5,70 %
LSE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 21,37 Mrd. EUR

KGV 19,36 Div. Rendite 10,84%

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vodafone Group Neutral

10:31 Uhr
Vodafone Group Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
0,80 EUR -0,04 EUR -5,33%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen für das dritte Geschäftsquartal mit einem Kursziel von 83 Pence auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Telekomkonzern habe die Erwartungen in Summe zwar erfüllt, aber das wichtige Deutschland-Geschäft laufe schwächer als gedacht, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee am Dienstag./mis/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2025 / 07:48 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
0,83 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
0,66 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
25,49%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
0,66 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,71%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,87 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

10:31 Vodafone Group Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.01.25 Vodafone Group Underperform Bernstein Research
23.01.25 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
21.01.25 Vodafone Group Neutral UBS AG
09.12.24 Vodafone Group Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

dpa-afx Umsatz steigt Vodafone übertrifft Erwartungen - Schwäche in Deutschland belastet dennoch die Vodafone-Aktie Vodafone übertrifft Erwartungen - Schwäche in Deutschland belastet dennoch die Vodafone-Aktie
dpa-afx Vodafone verliert in Deutschland weiter Kunden im Fernsehgeschäft
finanzen.net Börse London in Rot: FTSE 100 beginnt Dienstagshandel mit Verlusten
dpa-afx Vodafone schließt Jahr dank Geschäft in Afrika überraschend gut ab
finanzen.net Zurückhaltung in London: FTSE 100 fällt schlussendlich
finanzen.net Handel in London: So performt der FTSE 100 am Nachmittag
finanzen.net Minuszeichen in London: So steht der FTSE 100 mittags
finanzen.net Analysten sehen für Vodafone Group-Aktie Luft nach oben
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Wert Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Vodafone Group-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren
BBC Satellites could end UK phone 'not spots', Vodafone says
Zacks SCMWY Trims View Post Vodafone Italia Buyout: Will it Affect Stock?
Zacks Are Investors Undervaluing Vodafone Group (VOD) Right Now?
Zacks Should Value Investors Buy Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock?
Zacks Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Vodafone Group, KT and Ceragon Networks
Benzinga AST SpaceMobile Secures Long-Term Vodafone Deal To Boost Global Coverage
RTE.ie Vodafone-Three merger approval marks UK antitrust shift
Financial Times Vodafone-Three UK merger set to ring changes on Britain’s mobile landscape