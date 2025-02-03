Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 21,37 Mrd. EURKGV 19,36 Div. Rendite 10,84%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen für das dritte Geschäftsquartal mit einem Kursziel von 83 Pence auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Telekomkonzern habe die Erwartungen in Summe zwar erfüllt, aber das wichtige Deutschland-Geschäft laufe schwächer als gedacht, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee am Dienstag./mis/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2025 / 07:48 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
0,83 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
0,66 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
25,49%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
0,66 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,71%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,87 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
