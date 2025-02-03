Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vodafone Group Neutral

10:31 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen für das dritte Geschäftsquartal mit einem Kursziel von 83 Pence auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Telekomkonzern habe die Erwartungen in Summe zwar erfüllt, aber das wichtige Deutschland-Geschäft laufe schwächer als gedacht, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee am Dienstag./mis/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2025 / 07:48 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

