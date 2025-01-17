UBS AG

Vodafone Group Neutral

19:11 Uhr

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 70 auf 69 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Polo Tang kürzte seine Schätzungen für den Telekomkonzern erneut. Das Wachstum in Europa dürfte angesichts eines zunehmenden Wettbewerbs wohl ausbleiben, schrieb er in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh

