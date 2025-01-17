Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 20,97 Mrd. EURKGV 19,36 Div. Rendite 10,84%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 70 auf 69 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Polo Tang kürzte seine Schätzungen für den Telekomkonzern erneut. Das Wachstum in Europa dürfte angesichts eines zunehmenden Wettbewerbs wohl ausbleiben, schrieb er in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.01.2025 / 15:58 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.01.2025 / 15:58 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
0,69 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
0,70 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,92%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
0,70 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,92%
|
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,87 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|19:11
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.12.24
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.11.24
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.11.24
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.11.24
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19:11
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.12.24
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.11.24
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.11.24
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.11.24
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.11.24
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.11.24
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.10.24
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.09.24
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.24
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.11.24
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.07.24
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.04.24
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.23
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.12.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19:11
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.12.24
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.11.24
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.11.24
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.24
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK