Vodafone Group Aktie

0,82 EUR ±0,00 EUR -0,34 %
STU
0,70 GBP ±0,00 GBP -0,23 %
LSE
Marktkap. 20,97 Mrd. EUR

KGV 19,36 Div. Rendite 10,84%

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

UBS AG

Vodafone Group Neutral

19:11 Uhr
Vodafone Group Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
0,82 EUR 0,00 EUR -0,34%
Charts| News| Analysen
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 70 auf 69 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Polo Tang kürzte seine Schätzungen für den Telekomkonzern erneut. Das Wachstum in Europa dürfte angesichts eines zunehmenden Wettbewerbs wohl ausbleiben, schrieb er in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.01.2025 / 15:58 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.01.2025 / 15:58 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

19:11 Vodafone Group Neutral UBS AG
09.12.24 Vodafone Group Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.11.24 Vodafone Group Neutral UBS AG
25.11.24 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
21.11.24 Vodafone Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

