|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Vonovia
|SR4XGE
|14,53
|Endlos Turbo auf Vonovia
|SR4XGF
|17,13
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
HSBC
|Kursziel:
51,30 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
47,48 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+8,05%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
47,94 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+7,01%
|Analyst Name:
Thomas Martin
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
53,55 EUR
|13:51 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|HSBC
|13.11.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.11.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.11.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|UBS AG
|06.11.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|DZ BANK
|06.11.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|06.11.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|05.11.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.10.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
