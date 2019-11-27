LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 51,00 auf 51,30 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Mit der jüngst angekündigten Übernahme von Hembla AB stiege der Immobilienkonzern zum größten Wohnungsbesitzer in Schweden auf, schrieb Analyst Thomas Martin in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Umsatz dürfte damit im kommenden Jahr um 10 Prozent zulegen./edh/mis/gl



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.10.2019 / 11:48 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.10.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.