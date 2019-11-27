finanzen.net

27.11.2019 13:51
(0)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy (HSBC)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 51,00 auf 51,30 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Mit der jüngst angekündigten Übernahme von Hembla AB stiege der Immobilienkonzern zum größten Wohnungsbesitzer in Schweden auf, schrieb Analyst Thomas Martin in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Umsatz dürfte damit im kommenden Jahr um 10 Prozent zulegen./edh/mis/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.10.2019 / 11:48 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.10.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		Analyst:
HSBC		Kursziel:
51,30 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
47,48 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+8,05%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
47,94 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+7,01%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Martin		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
53,55 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

13:51 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyHSBC
13.11.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.11.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
06.11.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenDZ BANK
06.11.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
06.11.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenDZ BANK
06.11.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
06.11.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
05.11.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
07.10.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

09:32 Uhr
Citi: Vonovia - Trendfortsetzung wird angestrebt (finanzen.net)
08:59 Uhr
Citi: Vonovia - Trendfortsetzung wird angestrebt (finanzen.net)
22.11.19
Gut zwei Drittel der Berliner finden Mietendeckel gut (dpa-afx)
22.11.19
Vonovia hält 72,3 Prozent der Hembla-Stimmrechte (Dow Jones)
22.11.19
Märkte am Morgen: DAX leicht im Plus erwartet; Trumps Wunsch nach Vasallen, Nvidia, Amazon, Walmart, Vonovia, Nemetschek, Puma, Wirecard (Der Aktionär)
22.11.19
Vonovia muss kämpfen (ARD)
22.11.19
Immobilienunternehmen: Vonovia muss um Gunst der Hembla-Aktionäre kämpfen (Handelsblatt)
09.11.19
Mietendeckel in Berlin: Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Co im Check (Der Aktionär)

mehr Vonovia News
Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+11,68%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,68%
Ø Kursziel: 53,55
Anzahl:
Buy: 13
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
70
Oddo BHF
51 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
52 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
52 
Morgan Stanley
52 
Deutsche Bank AG
65 
Credit Suisse Group
59,20 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
45 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
54,50 
Kepler Cheuvreux
56 
UBS AG
60 
Barclays Capital
52 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
44,65 
Independent Research GmbH
49 
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
56 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
57,20 
HSBC
51,30 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,68%
Ø Kursziel: 53,55
alle Vonovia Kursziele

