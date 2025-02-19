Walmart Aktie
Marktkap. 800,41 Mrd. EURKGV 28,79 Div. Rendite 1,38%
WKN 860853
ISIN US9311421039
Symbol WMT
Walmart Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Walmart auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 113 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst Michael Lasser bezeichnete am Donnerstag nach der Zahlenvorlage das vierte Quartal des Einzelhändlers als gut. Aber die Erwartungen seien wahrscheinlich zu hoch gewesen. Kursverluste böten nun eine überzeugende Kaufgelegenheit./ajx/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.02.2025 / 13:13 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.02.2025 / 13:13 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: trekandshoot / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Walmart Buy
|Unternehmen:
Walmart
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 113,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 97,64
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,73%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 97,38
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,04%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Lasser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 106,40
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Walmart
|16:06
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|15:31
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15:06
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|31.01.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16:06
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|15:31
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15:06
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|31.01.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16:06
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|15:31
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15:06
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|31.01.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|08.05.19
|Walmart Underperform
|Wolfe Research
|08.11.18
|Walmart Sell
|Morningstar
|17.11.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.11.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.10.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.11.24
|Walmart Halten
|DZ BANK
|17.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.