DAX in Rot -- Wall Street im Minus -- Mercedes-Benz mit Gewinneinbruch -- Birkenstock mit starken Zahlen -- BYD, D-Wave, Palantir, Carvana, Siemens Healthineers, SAP, Tesla im Fokus
Walmart-Aktie tiefrot: Walmart enttäuscht Anleger mit schwacher Prognose Walmart-Aktie tiefrot: Walmart enttäuscht Anleger mit schwacher Prognose
Carvana-Aktie fällt trotz Rekordbilanz deutlich - Anleger sorgen sich um Marge Carvana-Aktie fällt trotz Rekordbilanz deutlich - Anleger sorgen sich um Marge
Marktkap. 800,41 Mrd. EUR

KGV 28,79 Div. Rendite 1,38%
WKN 860853

ISIN US9311421039

Symbol WMT

UBS AG

Walmart Buy

16:06 Uhr
Walmart Buy
Walmart
92,58 EUR -7,22 EUR -7,23%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Walmart auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 113 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst Michael Lasser bezeichnete am Donnerstag nach der Zahlenvorlage das vierte Quartal des Einzelhändlers als gut. Aber die Erwartungen seien wahrscheinlich zu hoch gewesen. Kursverluste böten nun eine überzeugende Kaufgelegenheit./ajx/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.02.2025 / 13:13 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.02.2025 / 13:13 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: trekandshoot / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Walmart Buy

Unternehmen:
Walmart		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 113,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 97,64		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,73%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 97,38		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,04%
Analyst Name:
Michael Lasser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 106,40

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

