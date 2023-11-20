Zoom-Aktie nachbörslich an der NASDAQ deutlich höher: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

DAX15.901 -0,1%ESt504.342 ±0,0%MSCIW2.985 +0,4%Dow35.151 +0,6%Nas14.285 +1,1%Bitcoin34.207 -0,3%Euro1,0942 +0,3%Öl82,03 +1,8%Gold1.977 -0,2%
Bilanzvorlage

20.11.23 22:12 Uhr
Das US-Softwareunternehmen Zoom Video Communications hat am Montag nachbörslich seine Bücher geöffnet.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,85 EUR -0,34 EUR -0,56%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Für Zoom Video Communications ist das zweite Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 2024 mit einem Plus beim Ergebnis zu Ende gegangen. Beim Gewinn je Aktie erwirtschaftete das Unternehmen einen Wert von 1,29 US-Dollar nach 1,07 US-Dollar je Anteilsschein vor Jahresfrist. Die Analystenschätzungen für das EPS hatten sich im Vorfeld auf 1,08 US-Dollar belaufen - Zoom schnitt damit deutlich besser ab als von Experten in Aussicht gestellt.

Beim Umsatz schlug der Konzern die Analystenschätzungen von 1,12 Milliarden US-Dollar und erwirtschaftete Erlöse von 1,136 Milliarden US-Dollar, nachdem im Vorjahreszeitraum auf Umsatzseite noch 1,10 Milliarden US-Dollar in den Büchern gestanden hatten.

Die Zoom-Aktie präsentiert sich im nachbörslichen Handel an der NASDAQ 6,36 Prozent höher bei 70,20 US-Dollar.

Redaktion finanzen.net

