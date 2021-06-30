  • Suche
aktualisiert: 30.06.2021 07:26

Asiatische Börsen ohne gemeinsame Richtung -- VW will nach Dieselgate-Schlappe in Ohio vor Oberstes US-Gericht -- Intel schiebt Produktion eines neuen Chips auf

QIAGEN schließt Vermarktungspartnerschaft im Bereich Forensik. Musk peilt 500.000 Starlink-Nutzer Mitte 2022 an. Uber-Rivale Didi legt Angebotspreis für US-Börsengang offenbar auf 14 Dollar fest. Wettbewerbshüter melden Bedenken gegen Übernahmen von Air Europa an.
Der deutsche Leitindex konnte am Dienstag zulegen.

Der DAX ging nur marginal höher in die Sitzung, konnte seine Gewinne im Verlauf jedoch deutlich ausbauen. Dabei schaffte er zeitweise auch den Sprung über die 15.700-Punkte-Marke. Zum Handelsende notierte er 0,88 Prozent im Plus bei 15.690,59 Punkten. Der TecDAX legte ebenfalls zu, nachdem er wenig bewegt in den Handel gestartet war. Bei 3.616,51 Punkten konnte er ein neues Rekordhoch erklimmen. Schließlich verabschiedete er sich mit plus 0,65 Prozent bei 3.605,48 Zählern in den Feierabend.

Für Bewegung sorgten im Laufe des Tages Konjunkturdaten. Schon vor Börsenstart wurden Daten zum ifo-Beschäftigungsbarometer veröffentlicht - hier wurde ein kräftiger Anstieg verzeichnet. Derweil ist die Wirtschaftsstimmung in der Eurozone im Juni erneut stark gestiegen und notierte auf dem höchsten Stand seit 21 Jahren.

"Grundsätzlich positiv hervorzuheben ist, dass der DAX zuletzt in der Lage war, sich auf hohem Niveau zu etablieren", zitierte dpa Helaba-Experte Christian Schmidt. Allerdings komme es gerade zum Quartalsende häufig zu steigenden Aktienkursen.

An den europäischen Aktienmärkte dominierten am Dienstag die Bullen.

Der EuroSTOXX 50 eröffnete mit einem kleinen Plus und konnte dieses im Laufe des Tages ausweiten. Zum Handelsende konnte er einen Aufschlag von 0,43 Prozent auf 4.107,51 Indexeinheiten verbuchen

Der als besonders ansteckend geltenden Delta-Variante des Coronavirus zum Trotz blieb die Stimmung an den europäischen Märkten positiv. Daten zum Geschäftsklima in der Eurozone, die heute auf der Agenda standen, lockerten die Lage an der Börse weiter auf: Die Wirtschaftsstimmung in der Eurozone ist in diesem Monat erneut stark gestiegen und konnte den höchsten Stand seit 21 Jahren erklimmen.

An den US-Börsen ging es am Dienstag leicht nach oben.

Der Dow Jones suchte im Verlauf nach seiner Richtung. Am Ende schloss der US-Leitindex mit einem leichten Plus von 0,03 Prozent bei 34.294,59 Indexpunkten. Der NASDAQ Composite bewegte sich derweil ebenfalls in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie, nachdem er die Sitzung marginale 0,06 Prozent höher bei 14.509,19 Zählern eröffnet hat.Bei 14.535,97 Zählern markierter der Techwerteindex ein neues Rekordhoch, mit einem Plus von 0,19 Prozent ging es bei 14.528,33 Zählern in den Feierabend.

Im Fokus der Anleger standen Konjunkturdaten: So stiegen die Häuserpreise in den USA immer stärker. Der FHFA-Hauspreisindex stieg im April im Vergleich zum Vorjahresmonat um 15,7 Prozent. Derweil hat sich die Stimmung unter den US-Verbrauchern im Juni aufgehellt. Der Index des Verbrauchervertrauens stieg laut dem Forschungsinstitut Conference Board auf 127,3. Daneben blicken die Anleger sorgenvoll auf die schnelle Ausbreitung der Delta-Variante des Coronavirus in vielen Ländern.

Die asiatischen Börsen können sich zur Wochenmitte nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

In Tokio klettert der japanische Leitindex Nikkei um 0,08 Prozent auf 28.835,82 Punkte.

Der Shanghai Composite auf dem chinesischen Festland gewinnt derweil 0,42 Prozent auf 3.588,14 Zähler. In Hongkong hingegen werden beim Hang Seng Verluste von 0,13 Prozent auf 28.956,07 Punkte verbucht. (7.23 Uhr MESZ)

Neue Rekorde von der Wall Street treiben die Kurse der asiatischen Indizes teilweise an. Ach die Hoffnung auf eine rasche wirtschaftliche Erholung nach der Pandemie stimme die Anleger optimistisch, schreibt die Deutsche Presse-Agentur. Sorgen vor der hochansteckenden Delta-Variante schmälern die Zuversicht der Marktteilnehmer jedoch.

VW will nach Dieselgate-Schlappe in Ohio vor Oberstes US-Gericht
VWKnorr-Bremse/HELLATUIModernaAmazonUnited AirlinesDaimler

Börsenchronik

29.06.21DAX schließt klar im Plus -- Wall Street schließt etwas höher -- Indien lässt Moderna-Vakzin zu -- Knorr-Bremse plant Mehrheitsübernahme von HELLA -- BioNTech, adidas, GEA, Symrise, Daimler im Fokus
28.06.21US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- DAX schließt im Minus -- BaFin genehmigt Coinbase Kryptoverwahrung und Eigenhandel -- Facebook springt über Eine-Billion-Dollar-Marke -- Boeing, Intel, TUI, VW im Fokus
25.06.21DAX letztlich im Plus -- US-Börsen mit positivem Wochenausklang -- VW-Aktionäre sollen Umwelt- und Sozialziele in Vorstandsboni absegnen -- Nike, HORNBACH Holding, FedEx im Fokus
24.06.21DAX schließt im Plus -- Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Ermittlungen im Zusammenhang mit AR-Wahl bei SAP -- VW bestätigt Interesse an Europcar -- CureVac, WACKER CHEMIE, Nordex im Fokus
23.06.21Dow Jones letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt in Rot -- SEC verschiebt Entscheidung zu Bitcoin-ETFs -- Vonovia startet Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen -- LEONI, Shop Apotheke, Brenntag, TUI im Fokus
mehr Börsenchronik Nachrichten

DAX
15.697,00
DAX Chart
Dow Jones
34.574,90
DOW JONES Chart
TecDAX
3.608,77
TecDAX Chart
Nasdaq 100
14.573,50
Nasdaq Chart
Goldstandards
Inflation? Es ist nicht so glasklar, wie viele denken.
Rentenhammer
Lernen für den Wohlstand
Keine Angst vor Inflation
Unternehmenszahlen

DatumUnternehmenEvent
30.06.21AKASOL AG
Hauptversammlung
30.06.21Aroundtown SA
Hauptversammlung
30.06.21Befesa
Hauptversammlung
30.06.21China Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
Hauptversammlung
30.06.21Constellation Brands Inc (A)
Quartalszahlen
30.06.21Fujikura Ltd.
Hauptversammlung
30.06.21General Mills Inc.
Quartalszahlen
30.06.21Gesco AG
Hauptversammlung
30.06.21Grand City Properties S.A.
Hauptversammlung
30.06.21Grupa LOTOS S.A.
Hauptversammlung
30.06.21Kingfisher plc
Hauptversammlung
30.06.21Lagardere S.C.A.
Hauptversammlung
30.06.21Leclanche (Leclanché SA)
Hauptversammlung
30.06.21Micron Technology Inc.
Quartalszahlen
30.06.21ROSSETI
Hauptversammlung
mehr Unternehmenszahlen

Wirtschaftsdaten

DatumTermin
30.06.2021
08:00
Gesamtinvestitionen der gewerblichen Wirtschaft (Quartal)
30.06.2021
08:00
Leistungsbilanz
30.06.2021
08:00
Gesamtinvestitionen der gewerblichen Wirtschaft (Jahr)
30.06.2021
08:00
Bruttoinlandsprodukt - Überarbeitet (im Jahresvergleich)
30.06.2021
08:00
Bruttoinlandsprodukt (Quartal)
zum Wirtschaftskalender

Erfahren Sie hier, welche Ereignisse das Börsengeschehen an einem Handelstag Ihrer Wahl beeinflusst und wie sich die Märkte am jeweiligen Tag entwickelt haben. Wählen Sie ein Datum aus dem Kalender und Sie erhalten den zugehörigen Marktbericht unserer Rubrik "Heute im Fokus".

