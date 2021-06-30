Asiatische Börsen ohne gemeinsame Richtung -- VW will nach Dieselgate-Schlappe in Ohio vor Oberstes US-Gericht -- Intel schiebt Produktion eines neuen Chips auf

QIAGEN schließt Vermarktungspartnerschaft im Bereich Forensik. Musk peilt 500.000 Starlink-Nutzer Mitte 2022 an. Uber-Rivale Didi legt Angebotspreis für US-Börsengang offenbar auf 14 Dollar fest. Wettbewerbshüter melden Bedenken gegen Übernahmen von Air Europa an.

Der deutsche Leitindex konnte am Dienstag zulegen. Der DAX ging nur marginal höher in die Sitzung, konnte seine Gewinne im Verlauf jedoch deutlich ausbauen. Dabei schaffte er zeitweise auch den Sprung über die 15.700-Punkte-Marke. Zum Handelsende notierte er 0,88 Prozent im Plus bei 15.690,59 Punkten. Der TecDAX legte ebenfalls zu, nachdem er wenig bewegt in den Handel gestartet war. Bei 3.616,51 Punkten konnte er ein neues Rekordhoch erklimmen. Schließlich verabschiedete er sich mit plus 0,65 Prozent bei 3.605,48 Zählern in den Feierabend. Für Bewegung sorgten im Laufe des Tages Konjunkturdaten. Schon vor Börsenstart wurden Daten zum ifo-Beschäftigungsbarometer veröffentlicht - hier wurde ein kräftiger Anstieg verzeichnet. Derweil ist die Wirtschaftsstimmung in der Eurozone im Juni erneut stark gestiegen und notierte auf dem höchsten Stand seit 21 Jahren. "Grundsätzlich positiv hervorzuheben ist, dass der DAX zuletzt in der Lage war, sich auf hohem Niveau zu etablieren", zitierte dpa Helaba-Experte Christian Schmidt. Allerdings komme es gerade zum Quartalsende häufig zu steigenden Aktienkursen. Zur kompletten Index-Übersicht hier klicken





An den europäischen Aktienmärkte dominierten am Dienstag die Bullen. Der EuroSTOXX 50 eröffnete mit einem kleinen Plus und konnte dieses im Laufe des Tages ausweiten. Zum Handelsende konnte er einen Aufschlag von 0,43 Prozent auf 4.107,51 Indexeinheiten verbuchen Der als besonders ansteckend geltenden Delta-Variante des Coronavirus zum Trotz blieb die Stimmung an den europäischen Märkten positiv. Daten zum Geschäftsklima in der Eurozone, die heute auf der Agenda standen, lockerten die Lage an der Börse weiter auf: Die Wirtschaftsstimmung in der Eurozone ist in diesem Monat erneut stark gestiegen und konnte den höchsten Stand seit 21 Jahren erklimmen. Zur kompletten Index-Übersicht hier klicken





An den US-Börsen ging es am Dienstag leicht nach oben. Der Dow Jones suchte im Verlauf nach seiner Richtung. Am Ende schloss der US-Leitindex mit einem leichten Plus von 0,03 Prozent bei 34.294,59 Indexpunkten. Der NASDAQ Composite bewegte sich derweil ebenfalls in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie, nachdem er die Sitzung marginale 0,06 Prozent höher bei 14.509,19 Zählern eröffnet hat.Bei 14.535,97 Zählern markierter der Techwerteindex ein neues Rekordhoch, mit einem Plus von 0,19 Prozent ging es bei 14.528,33 Zählern in den Feierabend. Im Fokus der Anleger standen Konjunkturdaten: So stiegen die Häuserpreise in den USA immer stärker. Der FHFA-Hauspreisindex stieg im April im Vergleich zum Vorjahresmonat um 15,7 Prozent. Derweil hat sich die Stimmung unter den US-Verbrauchern im Juni aufgehellt. Der Index des Verbrauchervertrauens stieg laut dem Forschungsinstitut Conference Board auf 127,3. Daneben blicken die Anleger sorgenvoll auf die schnelle Ausbreitung der Delta-Variante des Coronavirus in vielen Ländern. Zur kompletten Index-Übersicht hier klicken



