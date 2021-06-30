Asiatische Börsen ohne gemeinsame Richtung -- VW will nach Dieselgate-Schlappe in Ohio vor Oberstes US-Gericht -- Intel schiebt Produktion eines neuen Chips auf

|29.06.21
|DAX schließt klar im Plus -- Wall Street schließt etwas höher -- Indien lässt Moderna-Vakzin zu -- Knorr-Bremse plant Mehrheitsübernahme von HELLA -- BioNTech, adidas, GEA, Symrise, Daimler im Fokus
|28.06.21
|US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- DAX schließt im Minus -- BaFin genehmigt Coinbase Kryptoverwahrung und Eigenhandel -- Facebook springt über Eine-Billion-Dollar-Marke -- Boeing, Intel, TUI, VW im Fokus
|25.06.21
|DAX letztlich im Plus -- US-Börsen mit positivem Wochenausklang -- VW-Aktionäre sollen Umwelt- und Sozialziele in Vorstandsboni absegnen -- Nike, HORNBACH Holding, FedEx im Fokus
|24.06.21
|DAX schließt im Plus -- Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Ermittlungen im Zusammenhang mit AR-Wahl bei SAP -- VW bestätigt Interesse an Europcar -- CureVac, WACKER CHEMIE, Nordex im Fokus
|23.06.21
|Dow Jones letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt in Rot -- SEC verschiebt Entscheidung zu Bitcoin-ETFs -- Vonovia startet Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen -- LEONI, Shop Apotheke, Brenntag, TUI im Fokus
|Goldstandards
|Inflation? Es ist nicht so glasklar, wie viele denken.
|Rentenhammer
|Lernen für den Wohlstand
|Keine Angst vor Inflation
Frankfurt
XETRA
New York
London
Tokio
Wien
Zürich
|Datum
|Unternehmen
|Event
|30.06.21
|AKASOL AG
Hauptversammlung
|30.06.21
|Aroundtown SA
Hauptversammlung
|30.06.21
|Befesa
Hauptversammlung
|30.06.21
|China Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
Hauptversammlung
|30.06.21
|Constellation Brands Inc (A)
Quartalszahlen
|30.06.21
|Fujikura Ltd.
Hauptversammlung
|30.06.21
|General Mills Inc.
Quartalszahlen
|30.06.21
|Gesco AG
Hauptversammlung
|30.06.21
|Grand City Properties S.A.
Hauptversammlung
|30.06.21
|Grupa LOTOS S.A.
Hauptversammlung
|30.06.21
|Kingfisher plc
Hauptversammlung
|30.06.21
|Lagardere S.C.A.
Hauptversammlung
|30.06.21
|Leclanche (Leclanché SA)
Hauptversammlung
|30.06.21
|Micron Technology Inc.
Quartalszahlen
|30.06.21
|ROSSETI
Hauptversammlung
|Datum
|Termin
|30.06.2021
08:00
Gesamtinvestitionen der gewerblichen Wirtschaft (Quartal)
|30.06.2021
08:00
Leistungsbilanz
|30.06.2021
08:00
Gesamtinvestitionen der gewerblichen Wirtschaft (Jahr)
|30.06.2021
08:00
Bruttoinlandsprodukt - Überarbeitet (im Jahresvergleich)
|30.06.2021
08:00
Bruttoinlandsprodukt (Quartal)
|468 SPAC I SE Registered Shs -A-
|9,72
0,00%
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev)
|61,42
-0,44%
|adidas
|317,15
2,08%
|Airbus SE (ex EADS)
|106,64
-1,02%
|Alcoa Corp
|31,93
5,07%
|Alibaba
|191,80
0,00%
|Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Registered Shs
|24,07
-0,74%
|Allianz
|212,80
-0,51%
|Allianz SE Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1-10 Sh
|21,00
0,00%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|2046,50
0,52%
|Amazon
|2880,00
0,14%
|American Express Co.
|137,65
-3,23%
|Apple Inc.
|114,68
1,36%
|Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc
|Aroundtown SA
|6,59
-1,88%
|AstraZeneca PLC
|100,76
-0,94%
|ATOSS Software AG
|180,00
-1,75%
|Bank of America Corp.
|34,94
0,79%
|BASF
|67,29
2,86%
|Beiersdorf AG
|102,90
0,10%
|BioNTech (ADRs)
|191,70
0,97%
|BMW AG
|91,49
1,00%
|Boeing Co.
|201,95
0,32%
|Boxine
|BVB (Borussia Dortmund)
|6,24
-1,11%
|Coinbase
|216,00
7,20%
|Compleo Charging Solutions
|77,20
0,00%
|CureVac
|56,10
7,88%
|Daimler AG
|76,45
0,45%
|Deutsche Börse AG
|150,00
1,11%
|Deutsche Wohnen SE
|51,62
0,00%
|Didi Chuxing
|E.ON SE
|9,92
-0,01%
|Facebook Inc.
|294,80
0,00%
|GEA
|34,27
0,00%
|Goldman Sachs
|315,00
2,51%
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|23,20
0,00%
|HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
|59,12
2,78%
|Hypoport SE
|444,40
4,86%
|Intel Corp.
|47,45
-1,68%
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|2,04
-2,95%
|Johnson & Johnson
|137,44
-0,12%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|130,80
1,58%
|K+S AG
|11,15
-0,71%
|Knorr-Bremse
|100,15
-11,37%
|LEG Immobilien
|122,65
0,00%
|Li Auto Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)
|28,00
0,00%
|MAN
|73,20
0,41%
|McDonald's Corp.
|194,00
0,00%
|Merck Co.
|64,63
-0,11%
|Merck KGaA
|161,00
0,75%
|Merck KGaA Sponsored American Deposit Receipt
|32,00
0,00%
|Microsoft Corp.
|227,85
1,45%
|Moderna Inc
|198,30
5,76%
|Morgan Stanley
|76,55
5,34%
|MyMuesli
|National Grid plc
|10,80
-0,83%
|Nestlé SA (Nestle)
0,00%
|Nike Inc.
|131,14
2,89%
|NIO
|41,96
3,35%
|Novem Gruppe
|OSRAM AG
|52,95
-0,19%
|PayPal Inc
|244,90
-0,57%
|Pfizer Inc.
|32,81
0,24%
|Philips N.V.
|42,12
0,29%
|Procter & Gamble Co.
|112,50
0,00%
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|16,89
0,00%
|QIAGEN N.V.
|41,43
0,56%
|Rheinmetall AG
|84,24
1,69%
|RWE AG St.
|31,02
0,42%
|Salzgitter
|25,24
-0,63%
|Samsung
|81000,00
-1,10%
|Sanofi S.A.
|88,43
-0,70%
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)
|16,94
-0,18%
|Sprinklr Inc Registered Shs -A-
0,00%
|Swedencare AB Registered Shs
|12,00
0,00%
|Symrise AG
|118,80
0,00%
|Tesla
|571,00
-0,51%
|Tilray (ex Aphria)
|14,96
-4,71%
|Tipp24 SE
|TRATON
|27,02
2,27%
|TUI
|4,17
-5,12%
|57,54
1,00%
|Uber
|42,46
0,00%
|UDG Healthcare PLC
|12,45
0,00%
|United Airlines Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|44,62
2,85%
|Varta AG
|134,50
-6,47%
|Visa Inc.
|197,78
0,00%
|Volkswagen (VW) St.
|283,80
2,53%
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|54,68
-0,33%
|Wells Fargo & Co.
|38,20
-1,52%
|Wirecard AG
|0,39
1,15%
|Worldline SA
|79,09
0,00%
|Xpeng
|44,32
-2,18%
|ZEAL Network SE
|41,50
0,00%
ETF-Sparplan