Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag billiger

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel um 04:22 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 2,9 Prozent bei 24,65 EUR. In der Spitze fiel die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 24,57 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 25,38 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt stieg das XETRA-Volumen auf 1.697.347 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 28.09.2021 bei 50,29 EUR. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 50,98 Prozent könnte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Am 14.09.2022 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 24,57 EUR. Abschläge von 0,33 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 1,83 EUR rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) 1,35 EUR aus. Das mittlere Kursziel sehen Analysten bei 47,91 EUR.

Am 03.08.2022 legte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.06.2022 endete, vor.

Mit der Q3 2022-Bilanzvorlage von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) wird am 04.11.2022 gerechnet. Mit der Vorlage der Q3 2023-Bilanz von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) rechnen Experten am 08.11.2023.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie in Höhe von 2,40 EUR im Jahr 2022 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Bosse-Beben: Welche Konzernlenker zittern müssen

August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Vonovia-Aktie: Steigende Zinsen erfordern Umdenken bei Vonovia

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE