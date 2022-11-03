  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
03.11.2022 09:23

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit Abschlägen

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit Abschlägen
Blick auf Aktienkurs
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im XETRA-Handel ging es um 0,9 Prozent auf 81,78 EUR abwärts.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel um 12:22 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 0,9 Prozent bei 81,78 EUR. Zwischenzeitlich weitete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie die Kursverluste bis auf ein Tagestief bei 81,78 EUR aus. Bei 81,78 EUR startete der Titel in den XETRA-Handelstag. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 75 Stück.

Am 04.11.2021 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 250,00 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gewinne von 67,29 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 11.10.2022 (73,00 EUR). Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 12,03 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Beim Kursziel liegen die Analysten-Schätzungen bei durchschnittlich 171,00 USD.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 22.08.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,05 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,36 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.099,46 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 7,63 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.021,50 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die kommende Q3 2023-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 21.11.2022 veröffentlicht. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Bilanz am 06.12.2023.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2023 3,70 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
02.11.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications fällt am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.net)
02.11.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Abschlägen (finanzen.net)
01.11.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Vormittag stärker (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
07.10.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan nimmt Zoom mit 'Neutral' wieder auf - Ziel 85 Dollar (dpa-afx)
20.09.22
Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed (finanzen.net)
11.09.22
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch (finanzen.net)
08.09.22
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
23.08.22
Zoom-Aktie fällt an der NASDAQ zweistellig: Zoom Video Communications erleidet Gewinnrückgang (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

02.11.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Abschlägen
02.11.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications fällt am Mittwochmittag
01.11.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Vormittag stärker
07.10.22ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan nimmt Zoom mit 'Neutral' wieder auf - Ziel 85 Dollar
03.10.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
05.10.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
11.10.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know
21.10.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
25.10.22Better Cloud Stock: Zoom Video Communications vs. RingCentral
27.10.22Bear of the Day: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Covestro AG, Siemens, Volkswagen
Powell hält sein Wort - Nasdaq 100 unter 11.000 Punkte
TeamViewer – Sprung nach Zahlen
Bullen sammeln Kraft für nächste Aufwärtswelle
Filecoin (FIL) Preis Prognose: FIL steigt auf 6.09 US-Dollar
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Anleihen: Vom Stiefkind zum Hoffnungsträger?
Absturz nach einem hoffnungsvollen Start - sollten Investoren nun auf Value-Aktien setzen?
Die Top-wikifolios im Oktober
Impact Investing: Nachhaltiges Investieren mit Impact Investment Fonds
Auf der Gewinnerseite
BSDEX mit Top-Gesamtbewertung auf Platz 1 im extraETF Krypto-Broker-Test 07/2022
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Gibt es ein Comeback der Lebensversicherung?
Historische Einstiegschance? Drei Gründe, die jetzt für die Amazon-Aktie sprechen
„Wir werden in den nächsten zwei Jahren als Unternehmen profitabel werden“
Twitter-Todesliste und Verdienen mit humanoiden Robotern
Das letzte Immobilien-Paradies

Heute im Fokus

Nach US-Zinsentscheid: DAX schwächelt -- Moderna mit Gewinneinbruch -- eBay übertrifft Gewinnprognosen -- Zalando mit höherem Umsatz -- Peloton, ProSiebenSat.1, Porsche, QUALMCOMM im Fokus

Heidelberg Materials kann Gewinn leicht erhöhen. BVB-Trainer Edin Terzic offenbart Schwächen. Westfalen-Lippe setzt Pilotverfahren zu E-Rezept aus. Gasspeicher in Deutschland zu 99,19 Prozent voll. AXA steigert im 3. Quartal Gewinne. DIC Asset hat Ergebnisprognose gesenkt. Gaspreisbremse, Strompreisbremse & Co: Bund und Länder legen Streit über Entlastungsmaßnahmen. Gemeinschaft von Pharmakonzernen will Treibhausgasausstoß herunterschrauben.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Verschwendung von Steuergeldern: Das Schwarzbuch 2022/2023
Steuerverschwendung
Die Städte mit den meisten Superreichen
Top 15
Big Mac Index im Jahr 2022
Big Mac Index: So viel kostete der Burger
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Was bewegt Sie dazu, strukturierte Anlageprodukte in ihr Depot zu legen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen