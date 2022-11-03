Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit Abschlägen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel um 12:22 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 0,9 Prozent bei 81,78 EUR. Zwischenzeitlich weitete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie die Kursverluste bis auf ein Tagestief bei 81,78 EUR aus. Bei 81,78 EUR startete der Titel in den XETRA-Handelstag. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 75 Stück.

Am 04.11.2021 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 250,00 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gewinne von 67,29 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 11.10.2022 (73,00 EUR). Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 12,03 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Beim Kursziel liegen die Analysten-Schätzungen bei durchschnittlich 171,00 USD.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 22.08.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,05 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,36 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.099,46 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 7,63 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.021,50 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die kommende Q3 2023-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 21.11.2022 veröffentlicht. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Bilanz am 06.12.2023.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2023 3,70 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com