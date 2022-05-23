  • Suche
06.07.2022 15:53

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications springt am Mittwochnachmittag an

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications springt am Mittwochnachmittag an
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im XETRA-Handel an und legte um 5,4 Prozent auf 118,30 EUR zu.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im XETRA-Handel gewann die Aktie um 06.07.2022 16:22:00 Uhr 5,4 Prozent auf 118,30 EUR. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 118,92 EUR zu. Zum XETRA-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 116,42 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 1.373 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei 342,95 EUR markierte der Titel am 08.07.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 65,51 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 12.05.2022 (77,00 EUR). Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 53,64 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 310,50 USD angegeben.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,03 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,32 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.073,80 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 956,24 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 07.09.2022 erfolgen.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2023 liegen bei durchschnittlich 3,78 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

05.07.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Dienstagnachmittag fester (finanzen.net)
05.07.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Dienstagmittag fester (finanzen.net)
05.07.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag gefragt (finanzen.net)
01.07.22
Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale" (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

01.07.22Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"
23.06.22ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren
05.07.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Dienstagnachmittag fester
05.07.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag gefragt
05.07.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Dienstagmittag fester
06.06.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom and Genesys Announce Strategic Agreement Uniquely Positioned Around Zoom Phone to Improve Collaboration and Customer Experiences
14.06.22Better Buy: Twilio vs. Zoom Video Communications
15.06.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
22.06.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom Unveils Platform Evolution; Launches New Packaging and Translation Feature
30.06.22Zoom Video Communications: Bull vs. Bear
Weitere Zoom Video Communications News
Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

