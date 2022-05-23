Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications springt am Mittwochnachmittag an

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im XETRA-Handel gewann die Aktie um 06.07.2022 16:22:00 Uhr 5,4 Prozent auf 118,30 EUR. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 118,92 EUR zu. Zum XETRA-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 116,42 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 1.373 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei 342,95 EUR markierte der Titel am 08.07.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 65,51 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 12.05.2022 (77,00 EUR). Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 53,64 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 310,50 USD angegeben.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,03 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,32 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.073,80 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 956,24 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 07.09.2022 erfolgen.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2023 liegen bei durchschnittlich 3,78 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

