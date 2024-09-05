Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Freitagnachmittag vor

Aktienkurs im Fokus

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 1,7 Prozent auf 68,38 USD.

Um 15:52 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,7 Prozent auf 68,38 USD. Bei 68,54 USD markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 67,93 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ-Handelstag. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 74.688 Stück.

Am 08.09.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 74,82 USD an. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 9,42 Prozent. Am 13.08.2024 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,07 USD ab. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 19,46 Prozent Luft nach unten.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.

Am 21.08.2024 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.07.2024 endete. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,71 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,61 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 2,09 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1,16 Mrd. USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1,14 Mrd. USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 18.11.2024 erwartet.

Analysten erwarten für 2025 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 5,33 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

