DAX18.280 -1,6%ESt504.734 -1,7%MSCIW3.519 -1,4%Dow40.364 -1,0%Nas16.695 -2,5%Bitcoin48.981 -3,0%Euro1,1087 -0,2%Öl71,40 -2,0%Gold2.507 -0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Tesla A1CX3T Broadcom A2JG9Z Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Amazon 906866 Lufthansa 823212 Allianz 840400 Apple 865985 Trump Media Technology A3CYXD Super Micro Computer A0MKJF
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: DAX fällt unter 18.400 Punkte -- US-Börsen in Rot -- NVIDIA steigt bei Applied Digital ein -- TMTG, Broadcom, QUALCOMM, Intel, Salesforce im Fokus
Top News
DAX dennoch deutlich tiefer: US-Arbeitsmarktdaten weisen auf Zinssenkungen der Fed hin DAX dennoch deutlich tiefer: US-Arbeitsmarktdaten weisen auf Zinssenkungen der Fed hin
Deshalb fällt der Euro zum Dollar leicht Deshalb fällt der Euro zum Dollar leicht
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
Anlagestrategien im Überblick: So finden Sie die Richtige für Ihre Finanzen. Jetzt mehr erfahren!
Aktienkurs im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Freitagnachmittag vor

06.09.24 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Freitagnachmittag vor

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 1,7 Prozent auf 68,38 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,95 EUR -0,92 EUR -1,51%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 15:52 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,7 Prozent auf 68,38 USD. Bei 68,54 USD markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 67,93 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ-Handelstag. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 74.688 Stück.

Am 08.09.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 74,82 USD an. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 9,42 Prozent. Am 13.08.2024 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,07 USD ab. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 19,46 Prozent Luft nach unten.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.

Am 21.08.2024 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.07.2024 endete. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,71 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,61 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 2,09 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1,16 Mrd. USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1,14 Mrd. USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 18.11.2024 erwartet.

Analysten erwarten für 2025 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 5,33 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich im Aufwind

Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Dienstagshandels mit Abgaben

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt mittags nach

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"