Rohstoffe im 2. Quartal 2025: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel

03.07.25 03:46 Uhr
Rohstoff-Rallye oder Crash? Die explosiven Entwicklungen von Öl, Gold und mehr im 2. Quartal 2025 | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im 2. Quartal 2025.

Platz 25: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.03.2025 und dem 30.06.2025. Stand ist der 30.06.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -26,26 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -20,0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -18,47 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -14,64 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -11,95 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -11,78 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -9,66 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 17: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -9,29 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Maispreis

Maispreis: -7,71 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -7,05 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -6,65 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -3,60 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Reispreis

Reispreis: -1,58 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 2,57 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 9: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 7,58 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 8,33 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 12,00 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 6: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 15,07 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 15,40 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 19,16 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 20,45 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 2: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 32,14 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 40,92 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kotomiti Okuma / Shutterstock.com

