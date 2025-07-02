Rohstoffe im 2. Quartal 2025: So performten Öl, Gold und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 25: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.03.2025 und dem 30.06.2025. Stand ist der 30.06.2025.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -26,26 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -20,0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -18,47 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -14,64 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -11,95 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -11,78 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -9,66 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 17: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -9,29 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Maispreis
Maispreis: -7,71 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -7,05 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -6,65 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 13: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -3,65 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -3,60 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Reispreis
Reispreis: -1,58 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 2,57 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 9: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 7,58 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 8,33 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 12,00 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 6: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 15,07 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 15,40 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 19,16 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 20,45 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 2: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 32,14 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 40,92 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
