Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Mittwochmittag freundlich

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 08.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr klettern und stieg im XETRA-Handel um 0,8 Prozent auf 107,16 EUR. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 107,44 EUR. Zum XETRA-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 105,62 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 368 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 08.07.2021 bei 342,95 EUR. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 68,75 Prozent. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 77,00 EUR ab. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 39,17 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 310,50 USD an.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 23.05.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS lag bei 1,03 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,32 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.073,80 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 956,24 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Voraussichtlich am 07.09.2022 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q2 2023-Bilanz gewähren.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,05 USD je Aktie.

