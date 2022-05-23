  • Suche
08.07.2022 08:20

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Freitagvormittag stärker

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Freitagvormittag stärker
Zoom Video Communications im Blick
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Im Frankfurt-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 3,0 Prozent.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im Frankfurt-Handel. Um 08.07.2022 09:22:00 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 3,0 Prozent auf 118,20 EUR. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 118,20 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 117,26 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 42 Stück.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 06.08.2021 auf bis zu 340,40 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 65,28 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 79,57 EUR ab. Abschläge von 48,55 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Beim durchschnittlichen Kursziel liegen die Prognosen der Analysten für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 310,50 USD.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,03 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,32 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 12,29 Prozent auf 1.073,80 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 956,24 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 07.09.2022 erfolgen.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2023 setzen Experten auf 3,78 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

07.07.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.net)
07.07.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit roten Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
07.07.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Donnerstagvormittag (finanzen.net)
01.07.22
Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale" (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

mehr Analysen

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

