Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Freitagvormittag stärker

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im Frankfurt-Handel. Um 08.07.2022 09:22:00 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 3,0 Prozent auf 118,20 EUR. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 118,20 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 117,26 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 42 Stück.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 06.08.2021 auf bis zu 340,40 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 65,28 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 79,57 EUR ab. Abschläge von 48,55 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Beim durchschnittlichen Kursziel liegen die Prognosen der Analysten für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 310,50 USD.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,03 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,32 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 12,29 Prozent auf 1.073,80 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 956,24 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 07.09.2022 erfolgen.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2023 setzen Experten auf 3,78 USD fest.

