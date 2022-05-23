Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag weit abgeschlagen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 11.07.2022 16:22:00 Uhr Verluste aus. Im XETRA-Handel ging es für das Papier um 8,7 Prozent auf 110,16 EUR abwärts. Zwischenzeitlich weitete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie die Kursverluste bis auf ein Tagestief bei 110,00 EUR aus. Bei 119,18 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 1.069 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei 341,00 EUR erreichte der Titel am 06.08.2021 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 67,70 Prozent niedriger. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 12.05.2022 bei 77,00 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 43,06 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 310,50 USD angegeben.

Am 23.05.2022 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 30.04.2022 endete. Das EPS wurde auf 1,03 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,32 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 12,29 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 956,24 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.073,80 USD ausgewiesen.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q2 2023 wird am 07.09.2022 erwartet.

Für das Jahr 2023 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 3,78 USD je Aktie aus.

