16.06.2022 08:06

16.06.2022 08:06

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Vormittag

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Vormittag
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Donnerstagvormittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im Frankfurt-Handel verteuerte es sich um 2,3 Prozent auf 108,06 EUR.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 16.06.2022 09:22:00 Uhr zu und stieg im Frankfurt-Handel um 2,3 Prozent auf 108,06 EUR. Bei 108,06 EUR erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Die Frankfurt-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 108,06 EUR.

Am 08.07.2021 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 343,30 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 68,52 Prozent Luft nach oben. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 19.05.2022 bei 79,57 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 35,80 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Experten geben im Durchschnitt ein Kursziel von 310,50 USD für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 23.05.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,03 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,32 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.073,80 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 956,24 USD umgesetzt.

Am 07.09.2022 werden die Q2 2023-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,05 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

15.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
15.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag ins Minus (finanzen.net)
15.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag behauptet (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)
23.05.22
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
09.05.22
Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

