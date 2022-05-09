Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Vormittag

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 16.06.2022 09:22:00 Uhr zu und stieg im Frankfurt-Handel um 2,3 Prozent auf 108,06 EUR. Bei 108,06 EUR erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Die Frankfurt-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 108,06 EUR.

Am 08.07.2021 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 343,30 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 68,52 Prozent Luft nach oben. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 19.05.2022 bei 79,57 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 35,80 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Experten geben im Durchschnitt ein Kursziel von 310,50 USD für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 23.05.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,03 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,32 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.073,80 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 956,24 USD umgesetzt.

Am 07.09.2022 werden die Q2 2023-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,05 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

