Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Mittwochmittag gestärkt

Um 20.07.2022 12:22:00 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im XETRA-Handel an und legte um 0,8 Prozent auf 99,81 EUR zu. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 101,50 EUR. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 101,50 EUR. Zuletzt stieg das XETRA-Volumen auf 467 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 341,00 EUR erreichte der Titel am 06.08.2021 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 70,73 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 12.05.2022 bei 77,00 EUR. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 29,62 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 310,50 USD angegeben.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 23.05.2022 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,03 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,32 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 12,29 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.073,80 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 956,24 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Mit der Q2 2023-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 07.09.2022 gerechnet.

Für das Jahr 2023 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 3,81 USD je Aktie aus.

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

