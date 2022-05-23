  • Suche
20.07.2022 11:24

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Mittwochmittag gestärkt

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Mittwochmittag gestärkt
Kursentwicklung im Fokus
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Mittwochmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im XETRA-Handel um 0,8 Prozent auf 99,81 EUR.
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Um 20.07.2022 12:22:00 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im XETRA-Handel an und legte um 0,8 Prozent auf 99,81 EUR zu. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 101,50 EUR. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 101,50 EUR. Zuletzt stieg das XETRA-Volumen auf 467 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 341,00 EUR erreichte der Titel am 06.08.2021 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 70,73 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 12.05.2022 bei 77,00 EUR. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 29,62 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 310,50 USD angegeben.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 23.05.2022 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,03 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,32 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 12,29 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.073,80 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 956,24 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Mit der Q2 2023-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 07.09.2022 gerechnet.

Für das Jahr 2023 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 3,81 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

19.07.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Dienstagnachmittag Verluste (finanzen.net)
19.07.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Mittag Verluste (finanzen.net)
19.07.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Vormittag kaum Ausschläge (finanzen.net)
01.07.22
Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale" (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

mehr Analysen

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

01.07.22Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"
23.06.22ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren
19.07.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Dienstagnachmittag Verluste
19.07.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Mittag Verluste
19.07.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Vormittag kaum Ausschläge
22.06.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom Unveils Platform Evolution; Launches New Packaging and Translation Feature
30.06.22Zoom Video Communications: Bull vs. Bear
08.07.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
18.07.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Weitere Zoom Video Communications News
Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

