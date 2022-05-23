  • Suche
21.07.2022 11:52

21.07.2022 11:52

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Donnerstagmittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Donnerstagmittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der XETRA-Sitzung ab. Zuletzt ging es um 1,6 Prozent auf 104,50 EUR abwärts.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der XETRA-Sitzung um 21.07.2022 12:22:00 Uhr um 1,6 Prozent auf 104,50 EUR ab. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 103,22 EUR. Den XETRA-Handel startete das Papier bei 103,22 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 1.247 Stück.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 06.08.2021 bei 341,00 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 69,35 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Am 12.05.2022 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 77,00 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Abschläge von 35,71 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 310,50 USD.

Am 23.05.2022 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 30.04.2022 endete. Das EPS wurde auf 1,03 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,32 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 12,29 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.073,80 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 956,24 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 07.09.2022 erfolgen.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2023 3,81 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

