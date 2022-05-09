  • Suche
MyStory: Wie ich über nachhaltige Wälder meine Klimabilanz ausgleiche
22.06.2022

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittwochvormittag

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittwochvormittag
Zoom Video Communications im Blick
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im Frankfurt-Handel 3,6 Prozent auf 106,12 EUR ab.
Um 22.06.2022 09:22:00 Uhr ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im Frankfurt-Handel fiel das Papier um 3,6 Prozent auf 106,12 EUR. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 106,12 EUR. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 106,12 EUR.

Am 08.07.2021 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 343,30 EUR. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 69,09 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 19.05.2022 (79,57 EUR). Mit einem Kursverlust von 33,37 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Experten geben im Durchschnitt ein Kursziel von 310,50 USD für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022 vor. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,03 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,32 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.073,80 USD gegenüber 956,24 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Die kommende Q2 2023-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 07.09.2022 veröffentlicht.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,05 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

